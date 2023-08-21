ABP News Concludes ‘Shikhar Sammelan,’ Offering Illuminating Insights into Chhattisgarh’s Political Landscape

BILKULONLINE

Raipur/Ahmedabad, Aug 21: ABP News, one of India’s leading Hindi news channels, delved once again into the political landscape of Chhattisgarh through an enlightening session of ‘Shikhar Sammelan,’ as the state gears up for its upcoming legislative assembly. This flagship event showcased ABP News’ unwavering commitment to furnishing a platform for in-depth discussions and analyses of pivotal political and governance matters. The half-day conclave was organised on August 19, 2023, at BabyLon International in Raipur.

ABP News’ ‘Shikhar Sammelan’, renowned for its rigorous assessment of governmental performance, brought together eminent figures, thought leaders, and citizens to engage in meaningful dialogues concerning the challenges and opportunities facing Chhattisgarh.

Distinguished attendees at the event included Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, who shared invaluable insights derived from his leadership journey. Also present were Raman Singh, Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Kumari Selja, General Secretary & In-Charge for Chhattisgarh INC, Dr. Kumar Vishwas, Sadhu Manvendra Das, Spiritual Guru and Preacher Devakinandan Thakur, and Bhagwat Preacher & Motivational Speaker Devi Chitralekha. Saroj Pandey, Member of Rajya Sabha; Brajmohan Agarwal, BJP MLA, Deepak Baij, State President of Chhattisgarh Congress Committee and Dr. Shiv Dahria, Cabinet Minister of Chhattisgarh, also graced the event with their presence.

At the event, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed about the forthcoming state assembly elections. He highlighted that Congress initially secured 68 seats in the 2018 elections, which later increased to 71 through subsequent by-elections. Baghel stressed that preserving this count poses a considerable challenge. The party is dedicated to achieving and sustaining this target, showcasing their political commitment.

‘Shikhar Sammelan’ stands as a testament to ABP News’ dedication to fostering transparency, accountability, and responsible governance. The event provided a platform where key decision-makers directly engaged with the people they represent, underscoring the essence of participatory democracy.

The event concluded successfully, marking another significant achievement for ABP News in its endeavour to promote informed discussions and meaningful interactions.