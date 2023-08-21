Celebrating 75 years, Ashok Leyland’s Dream Drive reaches Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 21: Ashok Leyland’s Oyster ZX and Bada Dost vehicles reached Ahmedabad as part of the Dream Drive, celebrating 75 years of Ashok Leyland. Traveling from Mumbai, the vehicle is headed towards Rajkot. The drive will culminate in the manufacturing plant of Alwar.

The drive will also cover Gandhidham, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Jaipur in this journey.

The Dream Drive with a total of 10 vehicles is traversing the length and breadth of the country on five different routes. Starting from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jammu, Kolkata, and Dibrugarh, the drive is traveling through key locations around the country and will culminate at the manufacturing plants of Ashok Leyland. The drive aims to celebrate the company’s enduring relationship with the nation in many dimensions.

Along the way, Ashok Leyland will engage with its extensive network of dealerships, a direct connection with its valued customers and gather insights from the years of experience of the Commercial Vehicle ecosystem.

