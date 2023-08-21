IIMA PGPX registers a successful placements season – IPRS Report 2023

Students Placed in top Indian and International Companies

Ahmedabad, Aug 21: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), a premier global management institute, successfully concluded the final placement process of its One Year Full-Time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (MBA -PGPX) at the end of June 2023. As is the norm at IIMA, the final audited placement report, aligned with the ‘Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS), was audited by an external agency and finalized in August 2023. Notably, IIMA is one of the first management institutes in India to put forth an audited placements report since 2011.

This year too, IIMA PGPX has an exceptional placement season with as many as 53 companies from diverse sectors recruiting students for a wide range of roles. The placements continue to have a good mix of returning and new recruiters, a clear sign of robust demand for the PGPX programme and its talent from diverse sectors. About 128 students from the PGPX class of 2023 accepted offers from employers of global repute across sectors and geographies.

Sharing his views on placements 2023, Professor Ankur Sinha, Chairperson of the Placement Committee said, “We had one of the finest placement seasons for our PGPX Class of 2023 in the 17-year journey of the programme. The statistics are a clear testimony to the efficacy of the MBA – PGPX programme that aims to create a new crop of middle and senior management professionals who are well-equipped to create enduring value in the world of business, both in India Inc. and abroad. In line with the trend from previous years, there was sustained hiring for strategic and growth roles during the current season as well. The programme has continued to garner greater global visibility as can be seen from an unprecedented number of international offers from the consulting sector. The unwavering commitment and resilience showcased by the student placement committee, in an economy that was widely acknowledged to be heading into recession, has clearly translated into a successful recruitment season.”

Highlights from PGPX Class of 2023 Placements

Consulting Largest Recruiting Sector, Followed by IT, BFSI and Automotive Sectors

Consulting firms emerged as the largest recruiters this year, by hiring 24 percent of the students. Information Technology Services, BFSI and Automotive sectors followed close by hiring 19 percent, 10 percent and 7 percent of the students, respectively.

Leadership Roles

PGPX students continued to be preferred for leadership roles as well as middle and senior management roles both by Indian and international recruiters. Some positions for which students, including women students, were hired for include Vice President, Director, Leadership Programs candidates, Program Head, Product Head, Assistant Vice President, General Manager, among others.

While the PGPX students were largely considered for senior leadership and middle management roles by large corporates, start-ups – both unicorns and soon-to-be-unicorns – too recruited a substantial number of students this year.

The PGPX batch has had successful placements every year since its inception 17 years ago. Recruitment secretary of PGPX, Class of 2023, Daniel Joseph said, “We are elated to formally announce that the IIMA MBA-PGPX Class of 2023 has concluded its placement season on a high note. The results for this season further highlight the programme’s emphasis on building astute management leaders who are well-poised to adapt to today’s rapidly evolving business environment. The placement figures for the year attest to the strength of the programme which is ranked #1 globally in the Financial Times – Full Time MBA rankings, under the ‘Career Progress’ attribute.” The sentiment was shared by Utkarsh Shukla, Recruitment Secretary of the current batch of PGPX (Class of 2024).

Since its inception in 2006, IIMA PGPX has served as a transformative journey for high-calibre, aspirational and industrious working professionals to meet their goals of becoming global leaders. It has established its credentials as a rigorous, intensive, fast-track programme and has been ranked among the top management programmes in the world by leading global rankings year after year.