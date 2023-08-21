TTF Ahmedabad 2023 The largest travel trade networking event of Gujarat 

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 21: TTF is India’s largest travel trade show network, offering an annual marketing platform and networking opportunities with the travel trade in major Indian cities since 1989. The regional circuit of TTF branded shows spans 8 cities in India and culminates in the grand finale, OTM, held in Mumbai every year.

The event will be held from 23rd August 2023 to 25th August 2023. The event will witness national and international participation from countries like Russia, Japan, UK, and many more. TTF Ahmedabad is undoubtedly the best platform to reach out to the entire travel market in and around Gujarat. Being an exclusive B2B show, the 3-day travel trade show provides the best setting for networking and business meetings for exhibitors and visitors.