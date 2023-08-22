Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited partners with Evera Cabs for developing charging hubs

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 22: Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL) will set up a robust EV charging infrastructure with Prakriti E-Mobility (Evera), an all-electric cab aggregator. The collaboration will feature an integration of 200 EV charging points super hub in Delhi. This strategic partnership will be scaled up pan-India to encourage decarbonized mobility. The partnership comes at a time of rising EV demand, though charging infrastructure still remains scant. The partnership will catalyse India’s 2030 decarbonization target, supported by a rising inclination towards electric vehicles in the cab hailing segment.

Through these concerted efforts, ATEL and Evera hope to bridge the existing EV infrastructural gaps in India, targeting key highways, workplaces, and other locations with convenient and fast-charging AC and DC solutions. “We are excited to join hands with Prakriti E-Mobility Limited (Evera) in developing this prestigious project in the Delhi-NCR region, further strengthening our long-term strategic partnership.

We are already engaged with Evera for operating its cluster hub at Okhla, Delhi. The upcoming hub is strategically located in close proximity to the Delhi International Airport and will support Evera to provide green rides to customers. The hub will include commissioning of approximately 200 EV charging points, which will be a combination of AC & DC chargers,” said Suresh P. Manglani, CEO & ED, ATGL.The large-sized EV charging station at Samalkha will allow use by other aggregators and individual EV owners to increase crossutilization and to improve the EV ecosystem in New Delhi. This model will then be replicated pan-India. ATEL and Evera will enable this infrastructure on a revenue sharing model, which becomes strategically resourceful by championing the partners’ individual expertise.

Commenting on the collaboration, Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Evera, said, “This association will foster a user-friendly experience for Evera cab drivers as well as all electric vehicle owners by eliminating anxiety to travel farther distances. We are developing this with the aim to realize a sinewed mobility infrastructure that is green, climate-conscious, and sustainable. We could not be more excited to combine forces with ATEL to propel India’s EV infrastructure that drives electric vehicle adoption among individuals, businesses, and cab aggregators.”

With a firm commitment to addressing the pressing need for a robust EV charging infrastructure, this partnership signifies a pivotal juncture in the journey towards India’s 2030 Decarbonization goals. The upcoming charging station in the capital will not only eliminate range anxiety but also promote widespread adoption of electric vehicles. By fostering a harmonious blend of expertise and shared vision, this visionary alliance is poised to reshape mobility, making clean, green, and efficient travel a reality for all.