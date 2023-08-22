KETO Motors and Saera Electric join hands to build India’s largest Electric 3- Wheeler Company

KETO poised to disrupt the electric vehicle industry

Ahmedabad/Hyderabad, Aug 22: KETO Motors and Saera Electric have forged a notable partnership in the electric vehicle industry, giving rise to Saera Keto EV Private Limited. This collaborative venture will stand as a key player in India’s Electric 3-Wheeler (E3W) sector, aligning with the nation’s sustainable transportation objectives.

Branded as “SAERA KETO,” these E3Ws will boast pioneering design and cutting-edge features, including Fast Charge technology, a Vehicle Control Unit (VCU), and top-tier safety and comfort for drivers and passengers alike.

Saera Electric holds a prominent position as one of the biggest players in the L3 range of electric three-wheeler ( e rickshaw) , playing a pivotal role in driving the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions. Keto Motors is known for its proficiency in designing and manufacturing L5 range of Electric 3-wheelers ( e auto ) for passenger and cargo use.

By harnessing Saera Electric’s proficiency in designing , manufacturing and retailing of diverse range of L3 Electric three wheelers ( e rickshaw ) , alongside Keto Motors’ expertise in designing and producing L5 range of Electric Three wheelers ( e auto) for passengers and cargo, the partnership is poised to make a substantial impact in the EV market.

Saera Keto EV Private Limited’s strategic blueprint encompasses an expansive presence across India, with an initial network of over one hundred dealers, projected to grow to 250 dealers within a year. This expansion strategy ensures accessibility of L5 Electric autos in major metros, Tier 2 &Tier 3 cities. The joint venture intends to support India’s ambitious emissions reduction commitments and drive towards 80% electrification of the 3-wheeler and 2-wheeler fleet by 2030.

Nitin Kapoor, Founder & Director of Saera Electric, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, affirming the commitment to providing eco-friendly and technologically advanced vehicles that cater to Indian consumers’ needs.

Saera Keto’s offerings will encompass high-speed electric passenger and cargo vehicles, showcasing their commitment to delivering advanced and efficient transportation solutions.

Manufactured at facilities in Telangana and Haryana, these state-of-the-art E3Ws will be priced competitively, and the venture plans to launch six new products within six months.

Dr Karthik Ponnapula, Founder of KETO Motors, commented on the partnership, stating, “The JV will be offering the largest product range of E3Ws in the industry with the launch of a comprehensive range of new products over the next few quarters catering to emerging market segments. These advanced technology products have been designed to synergise group verticals viz, ETO’s fleet management expertise and Trinity Cleantech’s installation of EV charging infrastructure, the EV ecosystem is now poised to take off.”

This development is a substantial step in the Saera Keto JV journey, propelling the realization of ‘Electric Mobility as a Service.’ It supports India’s goal of electrifying first and last-mile transit while aligning with the nation’s vision for sustainable transportation solutions.