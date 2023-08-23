Andhra Pradesh CM condoles death of renowned Mathematician C. R. Rao

Amaravati, Aug 23 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of renowned Mathematician Dr. C. R. Rao.

C. R. Rao passed away in the United States on Wednesday. He was 102

The Chief Minister noted that Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao, commonly known as C.R. Rao, was a renowned Mathematician and Statistician who excelled in his chosen field.

Padma Vibhushan Dr C. R. Rao, who completed his Masters from Andhra University, went on to win the International Prize in Statistics (2023), equivalent of Nobel Prize, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family members of the centenarian, the Chief Minister recalled Dr Rao’s services in the field of Statistics, which include the Cramer- Rao bound and Rao-Blackwell theorem among others.