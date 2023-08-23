Gujarat HC junks PIL urging use of Gujarati in court proceedings

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 23:The Gujarat High Court has rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) calling for inclusion of Gujarati alongside English in court proceedings.

The court’s decision on Tuesday has paved the way for the matter to be deliberated upon by the Supreme Court.

The PIL had sought to compel the High Court to act on a gubernatorial authorization dating back to 2012, which permitted the use of the local

language during hearings.

However, the bench, consisting of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha Mayee, dismissed the plea, labeling it as a “wholly misconceived petition in the name of PIL.”

The bench further noted that the PIL was an attempt to challenge the administrative advice given by the former Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Of concern was also the PIL’s reference to a decision made by the Supreme Court in October 2012.

During that meeting, the highest court rejected proposals to introduce regional languages, including Gujarati, in the High Courts of several states, such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Karnataka.

The bench clarified that the then CJI had communicated the apex court’s collective decision to the central government through an official letter

dated October 16, 2012. This correspondence detailed the court’s decision against adopting the proposal after careful consideration. The government subsequently adhered to this decision.

Emphasising that the matter fell outside the jurisdiction of the High Court, the bench asserted that “the only remedy lies before the SC,”

thereby highlighting the necessity of addressing the issue at the Supreme Court level.

Notably, the previous year witnessed upheaval within the legal community due to a request from the former president of the Gujarat High Court

Advocates Association, urging the incorporation of the local language into court proceedings.

This request eventually led to his resignation from the post.