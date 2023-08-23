Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Brings Back ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation’ on Popular Demand!

After the blockbuster success of its inaugural run, India’s largest ever theatrical production

is back at The Grand Theatre starting 21 September 2023

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Aug 23: Since its launch on March 31, The Grand Theatre at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre has set a new benchmark for theatrical experiences in Mumbai and India with acclaimed productions such as iconic Broadway musical ‘The Sound of Music’, timeless Broadway classic ‘West Side Story’, regional theatre such as ‘Charchaughi’ and ‘Madhuri Dixit’, and the recently concluded musical concert, ‘Sona Tarasha’. A landmark amongst the Cultural Centre’s many special showcases is its opening show and India’s largest theatrical production, ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation’.

With an India-inspired narrative, larger-than-life sets, and outstanding cast and crew – ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation’ – directed by Feroz Abbas Khan – captures the spirit of India through its rich repository of arts, and takes the audience through different eras of our country’s glorious history and culture.

The marquee production’s blockbuster debut run entertained an audience of close to 38,000 across sold- out shows and was popularly hailed as a world-class experience, the likes of which has never been seen in our country – a must-watch for every Indian.

Following the immense love that the show received from Indian and global audiences, and a resounding popular demand for it to be back on stage, ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation’ is all set to unfold afresh at The Grand Theatre – the Cultural Centre’s 2000-seater performing arts marvel – starting September 21, 2023.

Commenting on the occasion, Founder & Chairperson Mrs. Nita Ambani said, “With immense joy and pride, I announce the return of ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation’ at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. It was the first step in our journey of showcasing the best of India to the world. Following repeated requests to bring it back, we are delighted to present this magnum opus once again, on popular demand! We have cherished the love and appreciation that poured in from audiences after every single show! Come join us in reliving and creating many more memories with this immersive ode to India’s rich cultural legacy.”

As India’s largest ever theatrical production comes back on stage, prepare to embark on an epic journey through the country’s rich cultural heritage, with orchestra-style music by popular Bollywood duo Ajay-Atul and breathtaking costumes by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Immerse yourself in exemplary dance, drama, music, and art as you witness the magic created by some exceptional Indian talent such as Vaibhavi Merchant (Guest Choreographer), Mayuri Upadhya (Lead Choreographer), Samir & Arsh Tanna (Choreographers) and internationally celebrated, multiple award- winners such as Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Neil Patel (Scenic Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), John Narun (Projection Design), Renuka Pillai (Makeup Design) and Shruti Merchant (Associate Director).

The action unfolds in the majestic expanse of The Grand Theatre, which has been designed specifically for such experiences. Among the many features that make it ideal for hosting a musical of this stature and scale, is the impressive size of its stage and proscenium. A world-class integrated Dolby Atmos Surround Sound and Virtual Acoustic Systems, ingenious seating arrangement and a special programmable lighting system, that come together to launch you into a Broadway-style sensory spectacle in the heart of Mumbai.