UTI Mutual Fund opens a New Financial Centre at Gandhidham

Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Aug 23: UTI Mutual Fund (UTI MF) announces the opening of a new UTI Financial Centre (UFC) at Gandhidham (Gujarat). The new UFC is located on Shop No 106, First floor, Rishabh Corner, Tagore Road, Sector 8, Gandhidham 370201 will be opening on 23 August 2023.

Peshotan Dastoor, Head of Sales at UTI Asset Management Company Limited, said, “With the investor’s convenience as a priority, UTI MF is enhancing its distribution network to encompass smaller cities and non-metro areas. Our objective is to bridge the gap and provide our investors with easier access to our products and services, right at their doorstep.”

UTI Mutual Fund reaches out to its investors through its distribution network, comprising Financial Centres (UFCs), Business Development Associates, Mutual Fund Distributors (MFD) and through tie-ups with Banks.