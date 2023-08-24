PNB Housing Finance Partners with BharatCares to Launch ‘STEM on Wheels’ Educational Initiative in Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

PNB Housing Finance, one of the leading housing finance companies in India, through its CSR arm Pehel Foundation, has partnered with BharatCares to introduce the ‘STEM on Wheels’ initiative in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This collaborative project aims to revolutionize STEM (Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics) education for underprivileged students by imparting innovative and experiential learning opportunities across 21 government primary schools.

By bringing these interactive sessions directly to the doorstep of these schools, the initiative strives to inspire curiosity, foster a deeper understanding among students, and equip them with critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance, commented on the initiative, “Education is one of the key intervention areas for us to ensure the growth and welfare of the underserved sections of the society. Through Pehel Foundation and our partnership with BharatCares for this noble initiative, ‘STEM on Wheels’ will not only help us bridge the gap in quality education but also empower students with essential skills for their future growth. We will continue to enhance our efforts in implementing advanced learning experiences for our next generation, who will play a critical role in shaping the future of the country.”

Bhomik Shah, Managing Trustee of BharatCares, expressed his gratitude to PNB Housing Finance for its invaluable support in launching this initiative. He emphasized, “The collaborative efforts of PNB Housing Finance and BharatCares in bringing innovative STEM education directly to these government primary schools highlight our commitment to empowering students and helping achieve their future aspirations.”

Launched in Sanand and Kalol blocks of Ahmedabad by key dignitaries and stakeholders, the project will bring together students and teachers in engaging explorative activities and practical experiments to provide them with opportunities to excel in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.