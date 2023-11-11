Diwali outfits inspired by Bollywood’s hottest actors

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Nov 11 : If you’re looking for some fashion inspiration for the festivities, here is a collection of the most well-liked outfits that your favourite celebs have worn.

Siddharth Malhotra

The hand block printed Kurta by Punit Balana, makes for a dapper pick by Siddharth Malhotra. Siddharth chose a silk shalwar to complete the look.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal navy blue embroidered Sherwani is worn over silk kurta and Aligarhi pants.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar has never been bashful when it comes to fashion and few superstars who can pull off statement outfits like he does. This Manish Malhotra’s multicolored kurta is right up his ally!

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aaryan was spotted wearing a gorgeous kurta with elaborate embroidery on the front in a subtle grey hue.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has turned in his outlandish fashion choices for more elegant fashion. This look strikes all the right chords.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda opts for a light pink kurta pyjama with Mirror work.