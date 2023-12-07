Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka congratulate new Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Dec 7: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday greeted A Revanth Reddy for taking oath as Telangana Chief Minister and said that ‘Prajala Telangana’ shall be ushered by fulfilling party’s six guarantees.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “Congress party is determined to provide a transparent, welfare-oriented, people-centric Government in Telangana. Many congratulations to Chief Minister, Anumula Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and the entire team.”

Kharge said, “Prajala Telangana shall be ushered by fulfilling our 6 Guarantees and working for the people. Once again, our gratitude to the people of Telangana for electing the Congress party.”

Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Reddy and said, “Congratulations to the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy garu, and his team! The work of Prajala Sarkar has now begun. We will deliver the dream of ‘Bangaru Telangana’, and fulfill all our guarantees.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Many congratulations and best wishes to Revanth Reddy ji for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. Many congratulations to all the leaders, workers and people of the state of Telangana Congress.’

She said that Congress will fulfill all its guarantees and will fulfill the dreams of the people by creating ‘Prajala Telangana’.

The remarks came after Reddy on Thursday afternoon took oath as the new Telangana Chief Minister.

Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday took oath as Telangana’s Chief Minister while senior leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was sworn in as his deputy.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy, Vikramarka and 10 ministers at L. B. Stadium at a public event attended by thousands of people.

The 54-year-old took the oath as the second chief minister of India’s youngest state amid loud cheers by his supporters.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, a Dalit leader, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Ten ministers including two women also took oath.

Though Revanth Reddy was scheduled to take the oath at 1:04 p.m, the swearing-in was delayed by 15 minutes as several VIPs reaching the venue were held up in traffic jams around the stadium.

Revanth Reddy arrived in the stadium with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, standing in a decorated open vehicle.

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao and other leaders also took oath as ministers.

After the swearing-in, Revanth Reddy went to Sonia Gandhi and touched her feet. He introduced his wife and other family members to the top Congress leaders.

The swearing-in was attended by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, K. C. Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other top Congress leaders.

The Congress party wrested power from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the November-30 Assembly election, bagging 64 seats in 119-member House.