Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’ gains momentum in Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’ garners strong support across Gujarat, plans extensive outreach in 7 Districts

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, March 5: Rahul Gandhi, the national leader of the Congress party, is currently undertaking the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra,’ a journey aimed at promoting social, economic, and political justice across India. The yatra, which commenced on January 14, 2024, in Manipur, has now entered Gujarat, covering a distance of over 6700 km across more than 60 days.

In Gujarat, the yatra is scheduled to travel over 400 km in 7 districts in just 4 days. It has already organized 6 public meetings, 27 corner meetings, and receptions at more than 70 places, showcasing the support and enthusiasm of the people. The yatra will highlight issues such as unemployment, farmers’ struggles, education inflation, and health challenges faced by the common citizens.

Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to the yatra is evident, despite knee injuries, as he continues to meet various groups and communities along the way. The yatra aims to address the injustices faced by different sections of society, including SC, ST, OBC, and women, promising economic justice and fair representation.

( On Day 51 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Monday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a strong pitch for caste census and elaborated how this will bring social and economic justice to the people of the country. Caste census will be revolutionary step towards social justice, says Rahul Gandhi in MP)

The yatra’s significance is underscored by its visits to historical and revered places like Kamboidham, Pavagadh Foothills Temple, Harsiddhi Mataji Temple, Rajpipla, and Swaraj Ashram Bardoli. It has garnered support from tribal organizations, civil society, and enlightened citizens who seek justice and equal participation in society.

Local Congress leaders, including Shaktisinh Gohil, Amitbhai Chavda, Bharat Singh Solanki, Dr Manish Doshi and Siddharthbhai Patel, have expressed optimism about the yatra’s impact in Gujarat. They believe it will raise awareness about the issues plaguing the state, such as unemployment and women’s safety.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’ aims to culminate in a comprehensive approach to address social, economic, and political disparities in India, promising a more just and equitable society.