Kalpataru secures major EPC contract from Aramco for MGS-3 project

Ahmedabad, March 5: Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), formerly known as Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, has been awarded a significant Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract by Saudi Arabia’s energy giant, Aramco. The contract, confirmed through a Letter of Intent (LoI), is for three packages of the third expansion phase of the Master Gas System Network (MGS-3) in Saudi Arabia.

The scope of the EPC work includes laying over 800 kilometers of lateral gas pipeline to expand the existing gas network, catering to various industrial consumers in the region. This expansion is crucial to meeting the growing energy demand in Saudi Arabia and transitioning away from burning liquid fuels.

KPIL, with nearly two decades of experience in cross-country pipelines, processing facilities, refineries, and fertilizer plants, has a track record of successfully commissioning over 10,000 kilometers of oil and gas and water pipelines. The company is known for adhering to global best practices in project management, quality, and health safety environment (HSE).

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPIL, expressed delight and pride in being selected for this project, calling it a significant milestone and a testament to their capabilities. He highlighted KPIL’s focus on strengthening its presence in the Middle East’s oil and gas market in recent years. This contract, he believes, will not only enhance KPIL’s order book profile but also propel its oil and gas business towards robust growth.

Upon completion, the MGS-3 project is expected to support Saudi Arabia’s energy transition, aligning with the country’s goal of a diverse energy mix.