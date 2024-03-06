Dr. Poppy’s Institute for Medical Dental & Aesthetic Cosmetology unveils new courses, offering unique skill enhancement opportunities

There is a rising demand for cosmetic treatments and procedures in Gujarat, fueled by increasing awareness about personal grooming and appearance

Ahmedabad, March 6: Dr. Vivek Mehta, a distinguished Cosmetic Dentist renowned for his expertise in invisible aligners, dental implants, Botox, and fillers, has collaborated with fellow expert Dr. Pratibha Gupta and other three doctors to establish Dr. Poppy’s Institute for Medical Dental & Aesthetic Cosmetology in Ahmedabad.

This institute represents a pioneering initiative aimed at providing a distinctive platform for honing skills in Cosmetic Surgery, Cosmetology, and Aesthetic Medicine. Pooja Chopra is heading the marketing and communication team of the institute.

Adding to his accolades, Dr. Vivek Mehta was the exclusive nominee from Ahmedabad City for the Outstanding Dentist of The Year award at the renowned ‘Famdent Awards 2024’ in Mumbai, affirmed the institute’s steadfast dedication to providing lifelong learning opportunities and individualized mentorship.

The institute boasts a team of seasoned faculty members dedicated to fostering practical applications and employing a holistic educational approach.

Dr. Mehta highlighted the institute’s inclusive approach, stating that it will offer courses tailored for individuals outside the medical field who aspire to become Aestheticians or Beauty Therapists. These courses will feature flexible durations, ranging from 2-7 days, with the option of extension based on demand. Under the guidelines of Medical Council of India we train and guide our students.

Speaking about the global professional beauty services market Dr Gupta said “it was valued at $211.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $348.4 billion by 2031. The Beauty & Personal Care market in India is projected to generate revenue of US$31.51bn in 2024. This market is expected to witness an annual growth rate of 3.00%. The largest segment within this market is the Personal Care segment, which is estimated to have a market volume of US$14.31bn in 2024”.

The beauty therapy market in Gujarat is witnessing significant growth, driven by an increasing focus on personal grooming and wellness. Gujarat, known for its vibrant culture and growing urban population, has seen a rise in demand for beauty services and therapies.

Dr. Poppy’s Institute for Medical Dental & Aesthetic Cosmetology as a premier institute specializes in providing education and training in the fields of medical, dental, and aesthetic cosmetology. The institute offers a range of courses taught by experienced cosmetic surgeons, cosmetologists, and experts in aesthetic medicine.

Dr. Poppy’s Institute is known for its focus on practical applications and a holistic education approach. It aims to provide students with lifelong learning opportunities and mentoring to enhance their skills and knowledge in the field. The institute also offers courses for non-medical individuals interested in becoming aestheticians or beauty therapists, with flexible durations ranging from 2-7 days, and the possibility of extension based on demand.

The field of aesthetic cosmetology is witnessing rapid technological advancements, leading to the introduction of innovative treatments and procedures. This is attracting more consumers and expanding the market.

Gujarat is emerging as a hub for medical tourism, including dental and aesthetic treatments. The state’s advanced healthcare infrastructure and skilled professionals attract patients from across the country and abroad. Dr Mehta has been popular and respected name among his patients of African countries who are his regular and repeat patients.

Institutions like Dr. Poppy’s Institute for Medical Dental & Aesthetic Cosmetology are offering high-quality education and training in this field, cultivating a talented pool of professionals to address the increasing demand. The institute has segmented its training into two categories: one for doctors from various medical backgrounds and another for non-medical individuals who are not too well educated or are non-medical and wish to gain expertise in this field. They can assist the practitioners and work at such clinics, thereby opening new avenues for employment.

Dr. Gupta emphasizes the institute’s commitment to providing a fresh and appealing direction for aspiring dentists, enabling them to receive training and establish their own Aesthetic Cosmetology centers and services. The institute maintains communication with its graduates, offering guidance even after they have completed their training and are pursuing independent practice.

Dr. Vivek Mehta, in an exclusive interview with BILKULONLINE, announced the successful completion of the first batch of Aesthetic Cosmetologists from Dr. Poppy’s Institute for Medical Dental & Aesthetic Cosmetology. The trained professionals include Dr. Jigar Tanna, Dr. Dhaval Panchal, Dr. Sumit Sethia, Dr. Heena Panchal, and Dr. Kamini Tanna.

Dr. Poppy’s Institute for Medical Dental & Aesthetic Cosmetology extends a warm invitation to all interested students to embark on a transformative journey of lifelong learning and skill development.