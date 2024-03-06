Former Gujarat Congress Chief Arjun Modhwadia joins BJP, citing ‘party’s disconnect with public’

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 6: Arjun Modhwadia, former Gujarat Congress chief, has dealt a significant blow to the party’s prospects ahead of the Lok Sabha elections by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

Modhwadia, known for his focus on governance, rural development, healthcare, and education, played a crucial role in holding the government accountable and advocating for transparency and reforms during his time in the opposition.

Having served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Porbandar constituency, Modhwadia’s political journey has made him a prominent figure in Gujarat’s political landscape.

His expertise in strategic planning and grassroots mobilization greatly influenced the Congress party’s electoral strategies in the state.

Modhwadia’s decision to leave the Congress stemmed from his resignation earlier in the week, citing dissatisfaction with the party’s stance on the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya.

Expressing admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Modhwadia likened them to revered figures such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi.

Modhwadia’s critique of Congress’ disconnect with the public underlines his move to join the BJP, which he sees as a platform to contribute to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a developed India.

Addressing concerns of external pressure leading to his resignation, Modhwadia clarified that his decision was not influenced by governmental coercion, highlighting the absence of legal actions against him.

In his letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Modhwadia expressed frustration with the party, particularly criticizing Rahul Gandhi for his role in the Ayodhya event controversy and accusing the party of losing touch with the populace.

Reflecting on his more than four-decade-long association with Congress, Modhwadia described his departure as a difficult but necessary decision to align with the people’s aspirations, especially regarding the construction of the Ram Temple.