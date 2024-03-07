Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi return to small screen with “OMG 2” World Television Premiere on Colors Cineplex

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 7: Colors Cineplex is set to air the World Television Premiere of “OMG 2” on 10th March, Sunday at 8 pm, marking the grand return of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi to your homes. Following the success of its predecessor, “OMG 2” promises a mix of humor, drama, and thought-provoking moments that challenge societal norms and spirituality. Directed by Amit Rai and also starring Yami Gautam, the film aims to leave a lasting impression on its viewers.

The movie follows the journey of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, played by Pankaj Tripathi, a devotee of Lord Shiva who faces a challenging ordeal when his son falls victim to misinformation and societal pressures. The film delves into themes of faith, morality, and the importance of sex education in a compelling drama that entertains and prompts reflection.

Lead actor Akshay Kumar expressed his excitement about the film, calling it a bold continuation of a narrative that demands to be heard. Pankaj Tripathi, echoing Kumar’s sentiments, shared his experience of playing a role that challenged him as an actor and allowed him to explore the depths of human emotion.

In line with the film’s theme and focus on sex education, Colors Cineplex has launched the ‘Shiksha ki Shuruwat Ghar Se’ digital campaign and partnered with the Rati Foundation as cause ambassadors. Through Meri Trustline, a helpline accessible via phone or WhatsApp, they aim to provide accurate guidance and counseling services on sexual and reproductive health rights.

Don’t miss the world television premiere of “OMG 2” on Colors Cineplex on Sunday, 10th March at 8 pm for an unforgettable experience that will challenge perspectives and spark meaningful conversations.