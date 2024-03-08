IIMA’s Centre for digital transformation unveils SAID Model for social development through digital technologies

SAID Model Launch: IIMA’s CDT proposes innovative approach to address

Social Inclusion using digital tools

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 8: The Centre for Digital Transformation (CDT) at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has introduced a groundbreaking framework to harness digital technologies for social development. Titled “Digital Technologies and Inclusion: The SAID Model for Policy Making and Program Development,” the report, authored by Professor Pankaj Setia, outlines a four-step approach:

Selection of specific social development goals.

Assessment of inclusion problems hindering social development.

Identification of digital capabilities to address these problems.

Development of these digital capabilities.

The SAID model emphasizes the role of digital technologies in overcoming inclusion challenges and enhancing quality of life. It provides a structured approach for policymakers and organizations to leverage digital tools for achieving social development goals.

The report highlights five key types of digital capabilities, drawing on case studies from leading Indian technology companies:

Digital Health Capabilities

Digital Knowledge Capabilities

Digital Enterprise Capabilities

Digital Financial Capabilities

Digital Social Capabilities

During the launch event, Professor Setia stated, “Social development is a key priority, but how to achieve these goals remains a challenge. This report presents ideas on the different types of digital capabilities that help us rethink inclusion differently.”

The report includes case studies from Infosys, NASSCOM Foundation, and HDFC Bank, showcasing digital capabilities developed in various countries. The findings underscore the importance of intelligent ecosystems in addressing social inclusion effectively.

The launch event, attended by industry experts like Saloni Vijay, CISO of Vodafone Group, and Tarang Bhargava, CIO of Adani Petrochemicals, featured a panel discussion on ‘Digital Transformation and Inclusion,’ moderated by Professor Setia.