Scuzo Ice ‘O’ Magic introduces Ahmedabad to India’s First live Popsicle concept with new franchise outlet

100% Natural, Use of Sulphur free sugar and Fresh fruits are the highlights of the Popsicle and Desserts preparation by Scuzo Ice ‘O’ Magic Dessert Café

Ahmedabad, March 8: Scuzo Ice ‘O’ Magic Desserts enter Ahmedabad at its franchisee at Umiyaa Eatery & Dessert in Shapath Hexa, NR Ganesh Maridian, Opp. Highcourt, SGH, SOLA, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the café offers a nostalgic experience filled with joy and delightful treats.

The brand is committed to providing health-conscious and low-sugar options, focusing on natural products and creativity in the frozen dessert world. In addition to offering desserts made from exotic fruits without artificial chemicals or preservatives, Scuzo Ice ‘O’ Magic is actively involved in eco-friendly efforts, introducing rice straws with tasty flavors to reduce environmental impact.

Mohammad Farhan, Managing Director of Scuzo Ice ‘O’ Magic, expressed his excitement about the launch, emphasizing the brand’s dedication to exceptional taste and environmental awareness.

Farhan himself has a background of hospitality management and is deeply interested in eateries and food business. Interacting with BILKULONLINE, Farhan said “We focus on offering natural, health-conscious desserts made from exotic fruits, without using any artificial chemicals or preservatives. We are actively involved in eco-friendly efforts, such as using rice straws with tasty flavors to reduce environmental impact. Our recent expansion to Ahmedabad marks the opening of their twenty-seventh franchise outlet and the city’s first. We already have our outlets in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. We intend to start 50 units across Gujarat within three years’ time and 100 across India by this year end. Discussion is on with The Great Khali, the retired professional wrestler to inaugurate our Jalandhar outlet”.

Farhan also stated that in their future initiatives they want to introduce the Prepacks for our Popsicle and desserts. We are established for our 100% natural preparation, using Sulphur free sugar and fresh fruits which is the highlight of the Posicle and Desserts at Scuzo Ice ‘O’ Magic Dessert Café. In near future we want to introduce pure vegetarian marshmallows in our preparations.

The Unit Franchise Partners, Sanjiv Modi & Ketan Patel, Umiya Eatery and Dessert, also shared their enthusiasm for the collaboration and their commitment to delivering top-quality, fresh, and wholesome ingredients to the people of Ahmedabad.