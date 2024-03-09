Gujarat CM inaugurates Rs 73.28 crore flyover, launches development projects worth Rs 353 crore

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, March 9: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a new flyover in Dakor town, costing Rs 73.28 crore, aimed at easing the travel of approximately 15.20 lakh pilgrims during festivals such as Holi and Janmashtami. The flyover is expected to benefit those traveling from Ladvel Chokdi to Kapadvanj-Modasa to Rajasthan, and from Sevaliya-Godhra to Madhya Pradesh.

In addition to the flyover, CM Patel also performed the e-bhumi puja for the Ahmedabad-Mahemdavad-Mahudha-Dakor high-speed corridor project, which is valued at Rs 156 crore. He also launched the four-laning of the Uttarsanda-Narsanda-Vadtal highway, with a budget of Rs 17 crore, and initiated the core network work project connecting Ahmedabad-Nadiad-Dakor-Sevaliya.

During the inauguration event, CM Patel announced the commencement of development projects totaling Rs 353 crore across the state. These projects include a multi-storey ITI building at Palana near Nadiad, a city bus service in Nadiad with an investment of Rs 10.61 crore for the next five years, and the beautification of a pond in Thasra. Additional dedications included the Kathlal panchayat bhavan, Gujarat’s first vaccine store, an urban health center in Nadiad, a primary cattle treatment center in Chaklasi, and enhanced facilities for primary schools, including 40 new classrooms.