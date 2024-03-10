Ahmedabad Celebrates Women Entrepreneurs at Indradhanush Awards and AnandoMela Carnival

Community Spirit Shines Bright as Entrepreneurs Spread Joy and Compassion on International Women’s Day

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, March 10: In a celebratory extravaganza marking International Women’s Day, the Indradhanush Awards and AnandoMela Carnival took center stage at Ahmedabad’s Vastrapur Amphitheatre on March 9th, 2024.

Organized by the Public Relations Council of India – Ahmedabad Chapter in collaboration with Punjab National Bank, SMS Public Relations Agency, and Bhargav Thakkar’s Acumen Advisory, the event honored women entrepreneurs and showcased their talents in a vibrant display of music, fashion, and community spirit.

Under the banner of ‘Indradhanush’, seven teams of entrepreneurs dedicated themselves to community service over the past four months. Their efforts spanned a range of causes, from supporting blind girls and underprivileged children to raising awareness about cancer and providing companionship to the elderly. The teams, named after the seven colors of the rainbow, brought joy and assistance to various communities, embodying the spirit of compassion and positive change.

The grand finale on March 9th featured a star-studded lineup of performances and awards, with luminaries such as Lion Harsha Patel, socialite Sofia Khericha, and Nayika Agarwal in attendance.

Subhojit Sen, the Program Organizer informed that for past four months, a unique activation called ‘Indradhanush’ was conceptualized and executed for spreading happiness and compassion in the society. Seven (7) teams comprising of 10-11 passionate entrepreneurs have worked together across seven (7) communities of Ahmedabad.

Sen highlighted the essence of the Indradhanush saying “Since the rainbow is a symbol of hope, a reminder that even after the darkest storms, there is beauty and light waiting to emerge. The teams of ‘Indradhanush’ focused on various causes, including supporting blind girls, underprivileged and especially abled children, raising awareness about cancer, spending time with the elderly, and aiding the needy communities. The teams were named after the seven colors of the rainbow, symbolizing their diverse and impactful efforts.

Acknowledging the support of key individuals and organizations, Sen expressed gratitude towards M B Jayram – President of PRCI National Forum, senior officer of PNB Bhargav Thakkar, Roopesh Amin of Utsav Events, Daxesh Raaval, Naimesh Thakor of Avantika Infotech, and Bhavesh of 916 Gold Palace.

Each team had a unique experience and impact on their respective communities. Team Vibrant Violets, led by Ankita Khant, worked with the Karan Foundation. Team Ignited Indigos, led by Vrinda Makwana, focused on the elderly at Krishnadham Vruddhashram. Team Beautiful Blues led by Pinki Joshi was engaged with the girls of Andh Kanya Prakash Gruh, even assisting in a marriage ceremony. Team Gorgeous Greens, led by Jalpan Lala, worked on health and motivation with SEWA Women at IASEW. Team Youthful Yellows and Krupali Joshi found purpose while working with mentally challenged kids at Prakash School. Team Optimistic Oranges, led by Ila Gohel, supported the Sanjeevani – Life beyond Cancer movement through walkathons and runs. Lastly, Ravishing Reds, led by Bhargav Thakkar and Priyanka Roy, brought smiles to the faces of underprivileged yet creative children at Visamo Kids Foundation.

Speaking to BILKULONLINE, Ila Gohel said “Our association with the group was very rewarding and we learnt that the social work is not just a job; it’s a calling, a passion, a commitment to making a difference in the lives of others”.

The culmination of the event on 9th March included a musical evening, awards ceremony, and performances, graced by notable personalities such as Lion Harsha Patel, Socialite Sofia Khericha, Nayika Agarwal – Founder of Konnect forum, Dynamic Tejal Vasavada, Founder of Multi-Tasking Mommies, CoTo Community head – Vaishaly Vaishnav, Founder of BizTreez Social Networking Community – Rriddhi Raaval, and Founder of Evolv Community – Jalpa Joshipura. Special awards were presented to Community ambassadors – Dr. Zankhana Maheshwari for outstanding services to society, along with Bhakti Chirag Joshi & Deepa Ravindra Kumar. The event also featured captivating performances by Siddi dancers, and the presence of Junior Bachchan – Pinakin Gohil from Bhavnagar added to the excitement. Special guests included Ruzan Khambatta, CA Nisha Patel, Khushi Bhatt, Shibani Roy, Hetal Amin and Bharti Baldania.

In addition to the awards and performances, ‘Anandomela’ – A Carnival of Food, Fashion, and Festivities was organized to provide a platform for networking and business opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Around 25 stalls were set up, offering a diverse range of products and services. The event was free for all to attend, without any entry fees, making it an inclusive platform for communities and individuals interested in working with them.

