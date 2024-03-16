Gujarat: Adulterated chilli powder weighing over 2,000 kg seized

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 16: The police at Botad in Gujarat have seized over 2,000 kg chilli powder that was found to be adulterated with cornflour and synthetic colours.

The operation, conducted on Thursday in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Control department, confiscated goods weighing 2,438 kg valued at over Rs 4.87 lakh, an official said.

The adulteration was discovered during a raid.

According to an official, it reflects a concerning practice of mixing non-food-grade coloring and cornflour into chili powder, which could pose health risks to consumers.

The case has been handed over to the Food and Drugs Control department for further investigation and action against the perpetrators.