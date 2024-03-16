Saturday, March 16, 2024
Latest:
Bilkul Online
Articles

Gujarat: Adulterated chilli powder weighing over 2,000 kg seized

BILKUL ONLINE

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 16:  The police at Botad in Gujarat have seized over 2,000 kg chilli powder that was found to be adulterated with cornflour and synthetic colours.

The operation, conducted on Thursday in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Control department, confiscated goods weighing 2,438 kg valued at over Rs 4.87 lakh, an official said.

The adulteration was discovered during a raid.

According to an official, it reflects a concerning practice of mixing non-food-grade coloring and cornflour into chili powder, which could pose health risks to consumers.

The case has been handed over to the Food and Drugs Control department for further investigation and action against the perpetrators.

Post Views: 206

You May Also Like

Udaipur boasts diverse waterbird population: First-of-its-kind study identifies 17 roosting and 12 nesting species

BILKUL ONLINE

Western railways cancel 20 trains for low occupancy

BILKUL ONLINE

Rakhi Shah and other women inspire through handmade creations at Rakhi Fair

BILKUL ONLINE