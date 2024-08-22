AMA hosts ‘अहं शक्ति: A Movement for Women’ Seminar, Celebrates Strength and Resilience

Seven Inspirational Women Honored at ‘अहं शक्ति’ Seminar in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 22: The Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) was abuzz with inspiration on Thursday as it hosted the transformative seminar ‘अहं शक्ति: A Movement for Women,’ a celebration of the strength and resilience of women. The event, dedicated to empowering women from all walks of life, featured a series of motivational speeches and emotional moments, culminating in the recognition of seven extraordinary women for their significant contributions to society.

Rachna Thakkar, founder of Rachna Salon, was among the distinguished speakers. She shared her remarkable journey from Keshod taluka in Junagadh to Dubai, where she began her career in 1980 by applying mehndi in her home. Today, she operates 14 successful salons across the UAE and has played a pivotal role in empowering over 2,000 women to achieve financial independence in the beauty industry.

“Empowerment is not just about lifting yourself, but also about lifting others. My journey has been about helping other women realize their dreams”, Thakkar emphasized in her address.

Renowned author and motivational speaker Kuldip Singh Kaler, affectionately known as Positive Paaji, also addressed the gathering. He highlighted the seminar’s aim to foster positive societal change by supporting women in becoming self-reliant. “Our movement is focused on providing women with equal opportunities and enabling them to fully utilize their talents and capabilities,” he said.

The seminar’s highlight was the recognition of seven exceptional women, each honored for their hard work, dedication, and contributions in various fields:

Anjali Sorathia: A CA aspirant and first-year college student who turned adversity into opportunity by running a successful shoe business after her father’s footwear business struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lakshmi Rathwa: A tribal woman from Chhota Udepur who established a thriving tea business, BCA Chaiwali, on New CG Road after completing her graduation.

Aarti Patel: A housewife from Gandhinagar who transformed a family medical emergency into a flourishing rakhi-making business, providing employment to over 1,000 women across Gujarat.

Mansi Sadira: Despite being born with physical limitations, Mansi runs successful art, craft, and drawing classes, training numerous children and youngsters from her home.

Ranjan Panchal: An entrepreneur who began with homemade food and grew her brand, Kesar Food, into a popular catering service while caring for her paralysed husband.

Madhu Dawda: A dedicated preacher at the Pranami Dharma temple in Keshod for six decades, Madhuben is deeply respected for her service to the community.

Anita Mrig: Once a domestic worker, Anita turned her exceptional cooking skills into a successful business, providing financial support for her family.

Each of these women received financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 to further their educational and entrepreneurial pursuits. Reflecting on their achievements, Thakkar remarked, “Their stories of resilience and determination showcase the indomitable spirit of women. It is women like them who inspire me to continue my mission of supporting and empowering others.”

The seminar concluded with a sense of renewed motivation and inspiration, as attendees were encouraged to pursue their own paths to success. The next seminar in the ‘अहं शक्ति’ series is scheduled to take place in Surat on August 27, with similar events planned in Vadodara and Rajkot in the coming days.