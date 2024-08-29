Gujarat’s Direct Selling Industry Crosses ₹1,000 Crore Mark, Achieves 10% Growth

Gujarat’s direct selling industry crosses ₹1,000 crore mark with 10% growth in 2022–23, providing self-employment to over 2.1 lakh micro-entrepreneurs.

State government emphasizes consumer protection and quality assurance, plans to implement monitoring mechanisms under the Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules 2021.

Ahmedabad, Aug 29: Gujarat’s direct selling industry has crossed the ₹1,000 crore milestone, registering a notable 10% growth in the fiscal year 2022–23. This significant achievement places Gujarat as the second-largest market in the western region, just behind Maharashtra. According to a report by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA), prepared in collaboration with KANTAR, the state recorded a business turnover of ₹1,014 crore, an increase of ₹91 crore from the previous year.

The industry in Gujarat continues to thrive, providing self-employment opportunities to over 2.1 lakh micro-entrepreneurs, with women representing a significant portion—over 77,000. Gujarat’s contribution to the national direct selling market stands at over 4.8%, with the total national sales for 2022–23 reaching ₹21,282 crore. The industry also contributed more than ₹150 crore in taxes to the state exchequer.

Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya, Minister for Food, Civil Supply, and Consumer Protection Affairs, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment for direct selling while safeguarding consumer interests. He emphasized the importance of ensuring product quality and announced plans for a monitoring mechanism under the Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules 2021. During the event, the minister also honored 12 women entrepreneurs for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

Vivek Katoch, Chairman of IDSA, highlighted Gujarat’s significance in the direct selling landscape, noting that the state’s consistent growth is a testament to the hard work of its direct sellers. He praised the industry for providing sustainable self-employment opportunities to nearly 86 lakh Indians and for maintaining a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 8% over the past four years.

Katoch also acknowledged the union ministry’s efforts to bring regulatory clarity to the direct selling industry through the Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules 2021. He expressed confidence that more states, including Gujarat, will soon establish monitoring committees to further protect consumers and enhance the industry’s credibility.

The Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) serves as an autonomous, self-regulatory body representing the direct selling industry in India, working closely with both the government and industry stakeholders to create a favorable environment for growth.