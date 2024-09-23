Prostate cancer: A curable ailment that causes social stigma

Hyderabad, Sep 23: Prostate cancer is not just a medical condition; it has far-reaching effects on a man’s emotional well-being, his family, and society as a whole, say healthcare professionals.

Prostate cancer often carries a significant social stigma, impacting not only men’s health but also their perceived masculinity as the prostate is a part of the genito-urinary system. Many men feel pressured to maintain an image of strength, making it difficult for them to openly discuss or seek help for health issues that may be seen as a sign of weakness. Prostate cancer is one such ailment that can have profound social and psychological effects on those affected.

In recognition of this, September has been designated as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, aiming to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding the condition. Doctors say by promoting awareness and encouraging men to get regular screenings, the hope is to not only detect the disease early but also to reduce the negative societal impact that often accompanies it.

The healthcare professionals emphasise the importance of educating the public on this issue, given that prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men, which are diagnosed in the later stages and has become a cause of concern. “Prostate cancer is often regarded as a silent killer because the symptoms can remain hidden for years, which is why early detection is crucial. The stigma surrounding prostate health stems from a lack of open discussions.

Many men mistakenly associate issues like urinary problems or sexual dysfunction with a loss of masculinity, which prevents them from seeking medical help. We need to break this stigma by encouraging men to get regular screenings after the age of 50, or earlier if they have a family history of prostate cancer,” said P. Venkatasimha, Senior Consultant Medical and Haemato Oncologist, Kamineni Hospital. “It is essential to create awareness about how treatable prostate cancer can be if detected early.

Advances in medical technology, including robotic surgeries and precision radiation, have significantly improved the prognosis for prostate cancer patients. However, the fear of being diagnosed, combined with societal pressures on men to stay silent about health issues, prevents many from seeking timely medical advice. Our goal during this Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is to dispel the myths and provide accurate information about treatment options,” added Rajesh Kumar Reddy Adapala, Consultant Uro-Oncologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology.

Francis Sridhar Katumalla, Consultant Urologist, Andrologist and Kidney Transplant Surgeon, KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, is of the opinion that beyond the physical challenges, prostate cancer often has a psychological impact on patients and their families. “Men are conditioned to believe that showing vulnerability, especially regarding sexual health, is a sign of weakness. This not only causes emotional strain but can also affect their relationships.

Psychological support is just as important as medical treatment. Counselling and support groups can play a vital role in helping patients and their families cope with the emotional toll of cancer. We need to foster an environment where men feel safe to discuss these issues openly,” said Sridhar Katumalla.