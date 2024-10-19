LG clears resolution passed by Omar Abdullah cabinet for restoration of J&K’s statehood

BILKULONLINE

Srinagar, Oct 19: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday cleared the resolution for restoration of statehood to the union territory, officials said.

The officials said that a day after it was passed by the cabinet headed by the chief minister, Omar Abdullah, J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha cleared the resolution for restoration of statehood to the UT. An official spokesman said on Saturday, “The cabinet which met under the chairmanship of the chief minister, Omar Abdullah on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution for restoration of statehood in its original form”.

The spokesman added that the restoration of statehood would be the beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. An official statement earlier said, “The Cabinet has authorised the Chief Minister to take up the matter with the Prime Minister and Government of India for restoration of statehood.

Protection of Jammu and Kashmir’s unique identity and constitutional rights of people remains the cornerstone of the newly elected government’s policy.” “The Chief Minister would be proceeding to New Delhi in the coming days to meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers in this regard. The Cabinet also decided summoning of the Legislative Assembly at Srinagar on the 4th of November 2024 and advised the Lieutenant Governor to summon and address the Legislative Assembly,” the statement added. “The draft address of the Lieutenant Governor to the Legislative Assembly at the commencement of the first session was also placed before the Council of Ministers which the Council decided shall be further considered and discussed.

The Council also made a recommendation to the LG for appointment of Mubarak Gul as Protem Speaker who will administer the oath to the elected members of the Legislative Assembly on 21st October 2024,” it said. “Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor subsequently has issued the order of appointing Mubarak Gul as Protem Speaker till the election of the Speaker,” the statement said.