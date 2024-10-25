Shree Vidhyaguru Foundation Pledges 100 Years of Free Service to Society

Hospital’s Decade of Compassion Sets the Stage for Century-Long Free Care Initiative

Ahmedabad, Oct 25: Celebrating a decade of service, Shree Vidhyaguru Foundation marks its 10th anniversary, committed to providing free healthcare to the community for the next 100 years. Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation’s Sri Lallubhai Seth Multi Specialty Hospital has treated 1.95 million patients without any charge.

The hospital, established in Savarkundla as a tribute to Dardi Narayan, continues to uphold the vision of founder trustee Dr. Nandlal Manseta, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of serving the most vulnerable.

To commemorate the 10-year milestone, the Foundation will honor renowned Ahmedabad-based cardiologist Dr. Ramesh Kapadia tomorrow. Known for his straightforward approach to treating heart conditions, Dr. Kapadia has helped thousands of patients through his effective methods.

Dr. Manseta shared that Sri Lallubhai Seth Arogya Mandir, the multi-specialty hospital managed by the Foundation, is equipped with 108 beds, including 12 ICU beds dedicated to heart emergencies. The facility boasts a team of 31 specialist doctors, such as MDs, orthopedic surgeons, cancer surgeons, ophthalmologists, physiotherapists, and general surgeons. Additionally, the hospital features an advanced pathology lab and a dialysis center.

Patients at the hospital receive not only free treatment but also complimentary accommodation and meals during their stay. Upon discharge, they are provided with 15 days’ worth of free medication. The hospital’s outpatient department (OPD) serves approximately 1,000 patients daily, and the Foundation extends its support to those in rural areas by delivering free medicines directly to their homes.

With a commitment to making healthcare accessible to all, Shree Vidhyaguru Foundation continues to be a beacon of hope for underserved communities, fulfilling its pledge to serve society for the next century.