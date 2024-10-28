Nita M. Ambani Pledges Free Screenings and Treatment for 100,000 Marginalized Women and Children

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Oct 28: Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, announced the launch of a New Health Seva Plan that prioritises essential screenings and treatments for children, adolescent girls and women.

As part of this New Health Seva Plan, Smt. Nita M. Ambani has pledged free screening and treatment for congenital heart disease amongst 50,000 children, free screening and treatment of breast and cervical cancer amongst 50,000 women and free cervical cancer vaccination for 10,000 adolescent girls to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, “For 10 years, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has been driven by our vision to make world-class healthcare accessible and affordable to every Indian. Together, we have touched millions of lives and offered hope to countless families. As we celebrate this milestone, we have launched a New Health Seva Plan, free of cost, for children and women from marginalized communities. For we believe that good health is the foundation of a prosperous nation, and healthy women and children are the bedrock of a thriving society.”

Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has completed a decade of providing exceptional healthcare services. In the past decade, our Hospital has touched the lives of 2.75 million Indians, including over 1.5 lakh children. Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital is a pioneer in delivering best in class clinical care to its patients, state of the art technology and achieved remarkable milestones in the past decade. Among the innumerable achievements, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has conducted more than 500 organ transplants, and hold the record for transplanting 6 organs within 24 hours saving multiple lives. Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has also been recognized as the No. 1 Multi-Specialty Hospital in India consistently.