NSE IX Recognized as “Exchange Initiative of the Year” at the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2024

Ahmedabad, Nov 6: NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) has won the “Exchange Initiative of the Year” award in the Markets & Infrastructure category at the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2024.

This award acknowledges collaborative efforts among regulators, industry bodies, market participants, and other capital market stakeholders, highlighting NSE IX’s commitment to building a robust, transparent, and efficient market infrastructure. By advancing new technologies, industry platforms, and best practices, NSE IX has demonstrated substantial contributions to the capital markets ecosystem.

This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire NSE IX team, who continuously implement cutting-edge solutions and uphold high standards of excellence. Grateful for this honor, NSE IX remains committed to leading innovation in the financial markets.

Founded on June 5, 2017, at GIFT City, NSE IX is an international multi-asset exchange recognized by the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA). The exchange offers a range of products including Indian single-stock derivatives, index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts, and global stocks.

It also supports primary market offerings like equity shares, SPACs, depository receipts, debt securities, and ESG debt securities, in line with the IFSCA (Issuance and Listing of Securities) Regulations, 2024. NSE IX and GIFT NIFTY have received exemptions from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) under regulation 30.10 and SEC class relief under Sections 5, 6, 15, or 17A (SEC Act 1934), allowing U.S. customers to participate in derivative contracts listed on NSE IX. For more information, please visit www.nseix.com.