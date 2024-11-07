‘The Phantom of the Opera’ Makes Grand India Debut at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre!

The iconic love story will be staged at The Grand Theatre starting 5th March 2025

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Nov 7: Almost two years since the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opened its doors to the world with three landmark shows that set new precedents for performing and visual arts in the country, the cultural destination is set to add yet another historic first to its repertoire with the opening of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘The Phantom of the Opera’.

Having fulfilled its promise of bringing the best of India and the world with blockbuster shows like ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’ and iconic international theatricals such as ‘The Sound of Music’, ‘MAMMA MIA!’, ‘Matilda the Musical’, ‘Life of Pi’ and others, NMACC is now bringing the Indian audience a show widely regarded as the ‘world’s best loved musical’, and the ‘most spectacular love story’ on stage – just in time for its two-year anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder & Chairperson Nita Ambani said, “Since the inception of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, our vision has been to present the best of India and the world to our audience. As we approach our second-year anniversary next year, I am thrilled to announce the arrival of the most loved theatrical marvel that has captivated generations, ‘The Phantom of the Opera.’ This timeless tale unveils the beauty in vulnerability and the power of love that transcends barriers. I warmly invite all of you to come and be a part of this extraordinary experience at NMACC.”

Based on Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel, Le Fantôme de L’Opéra, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ tells the story of a mysterious masked figure who lurks beneath the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. When the Phantom falls madly in love with a young soprano, Christine Daaé, he devotes himself to nurturing her extraordinary talents, employing devious methods at his command. Mesmerised by Christine’s talent, he lures her as his protégé, unaware of her love for her childhood friend Raoul. The Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passion collide.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ is regarded as one of the world’s most beautiful and spectacular productions, playing to over 160 million people in 195 cities in 21 languages. Having premiered at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London’s West End on 9 October 1986 and debuted on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre on 26 January 1988, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ has won over 70 major theatre awards. On January 9, 2006, it became the longest-running show in the history of Broadway, surpassing CATS with its 7,486th performance. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song.The one-of-a-kind musical coming to Mumbai marks yet another reflection of the Centre’s promise of creating a home for the art, artist, and the audience.

Tickets start from INR 1250 onwards. Book now on nmacc.com or bookmyshow.com.

Note: This production contains smoke, haze, strobe lighting and loud sound effects. It is suitable for ages 7 and above.