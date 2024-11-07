Colombo Lotus Tower: A Decade of Transforming Sri Lanka’s Skyline

South Asia’s Tallest Tower Blossoms in Colombo, Showcasing Sri Lanka’s Technological Growth

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

SRI LANKA SERIES – 4

Colombo is the executive and judicial capital and largest city of Sri Lanka by population. According to the Brookings Institution, the Colombo metropolitan area has a population of 5.6 million, and 752,993 in the Municipality. It is the financial centre of the island and a tourist destination.

Visitors are often captivated by the striking lotus flower design and the state-of-the-art observation deck, where you can see Colombo’s vibrant cityscape and the Indian Ocean stretching out to the horizon.

Being the highest observation tower in South Asia and being on top 20 towers in the world, this is a must visit if you’re in Colombo. The first thing you notice is the differential ticket pricing for tourists vs locals which is a typical Sri Lankan process.

The Colombo Lotus Tower – South Asia’s tallest self-supported structure and Sri Lanka’s tallest skyscraper – was established in 2012. Over the past ten years since its inception up to now, the city of Colombo has watched as the tower transformed the landscape of the city. The Lotus Tower grew from a mere stem to a monumental structure that resembles the country’s rapid development in technology and tourism. Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company (Pvt) Ltd was established in March 2022 under the Treasury, and all its transactions are audited by the Auditor General’s Department. Accordingly the tower was opened to public on 15th September 2022 with an overwhelming excitement from the public.

Tallest completed tower in South Asia

11th tallest completed tower in Asia

19th tallest completed tower in the world

Tower House

Tower House, on the contrary is the part designed to resemble a blooming lotus flower. The Tower House comprises of 8 floors, the living quarters of the inhabitants that includes 23rd and the 24th floors for communal activities, 25th and the 26th floors as Hospitality Spaces, the Revolving Restaurant, 6 Super Deluxe Rooms and the Observation Deck.

Tower Body

The section is 200m in height and consists of 8 elevators

3 elevators (high-speed) – 7m/s (Sri Lanka’s fastest lifts, the first of its kind)

2 elevators (medium speed) – 5m/s

3 elevators (standard)

Transforming the Landscape of Colombo

