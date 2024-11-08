Rauf, Ayub decimate Australia to hand Pakistan series-levelling victory after seven years

Adelaide, Nov 8 : Haris Rauf’s blistering 5-29 and opener Saim Ayub’s 82 off 71 helped Pakistan decimate Australia in the second ODI by nine wickets at the Adelaide Oval and level the three-match ODI series in spectacular fashion with 23.3 overs to spare. The spotlight belonged to Haris Rauf, whose searing pace dismantled Australia’s batting lineup for the second consecutive game.

Building on his electrifying performance in Melbourne, Rauf produced a masterclass in fast bowling, finishing with five wickets in this match. His dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne was particularly sensational — a delivery that straightened off the seam, drawing Labuschagne into an edge for a textbook dismissal. Rauf’s spell left the Australian middle-order reeling, with four of his five scalps caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who tied the record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an ODI, with six catches. Australia struggled from the onset, collapsing from a promising 79-2 to a meager 163 all out. Steven Smith’s 35 was the top score in a batting performance that left the world champions exposed, especially on a pitch that played true later in the day. Despite the green covering of grass, Pakistan’s run chase later proved that the conditions were hardly as testing as the Australians made them appear. Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique provided Pakistan with a solid foundation during their pursuit of the modest target. Ayub, after a slow start, ignited the chase with an array of brilliant strokes. He was initially cautious, scoring just seven off 27 balls, but a well-timed square drive off Josh Hazlewood unlocked his innings. From that moment on, Ayub dominated, launching Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc into the stands and sweeping Adam Zampa for six in an electrifying display. His 52-ball fifty was punctuated by a thrilling pick-up flick off Starc for six, a shot that underscored his growing confidence.

Though he fell just shy of a century, slicing a catch to third after an impressive opening partnership of 137, Ayub’s efforts had effectively sealed the game. Shafique, who initially took a back seat, joined the fun later, smashing Zampa for a six and reaching his own fifty off 57 balls. Pakistan cruised to victory, with captain Babar Azam capping off the chase in style by pulling Zampa for six. Australia’s batting woes started early as their experimental opening pair, Jake Fraser-McGurk (13) and Matt Short (19), faltered. Fraser-McGurk showed promise with three quick boundaries, including a back-foot cover drive, but he was trapped lbw by Shaheen Shah Afridi while attempting a drive. Short was given a reprieve when Shaheen dropped a simple catch at deep square leg but soon misplayed a cut shot to cover, where Babar Azam held a sharp catch, ending his innings.

Smith tried to stabilize Australia’s innings with a brisk 35, including a pulled six off Mohammad Hasnain. However, he was lucky to survive on 14 when a cut shot burst through Ayub’s hands at point. Rauf eventually claimed Smith’s wicket with a bouncer that forced a top edge to Rizwan. In a flurry of dismissals, Glenn Maxwell (16) fell to Rauf, inside-edging an attempted pull after hitting Ayub for a six with a reverse sweep, while Aaron Hardie edged to Rizwan after misjudging a fuller delivery. Australia’s tail offered little resistance as Naseem Shah dismissed Starc with a peach of a delivery, and Rauf completed his five-wicket haul by removing Cummins with a short-pitched delivery that caught the top edge.

By the end of his spell, Rauf had accumulated stunning figures of 8-96 across two games, leaving Australia’s batsmen visibly struggling against his pace and precision. As Pakistan’s bowlers systematically dismantled Australia’s batting order, their batters left no room for doubt during the chase. With Australia missing several key players for the Perth decider, as they prepare for the upcoming Test series against India, Pakistan’s resounding victory has positioned them well to capitalize on the momentum. Brief scores: Australia 163 all out in 35 overs (Steve Smith 35, Matthew Short 19; Haris Rauf 5-29, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-26) lost to Pakistan 169 for 1 in 26.3 overs (Saim Ayub 82, Abdullah Shafique 64 not out, Adam Zampa 1-44) by nine wickets.