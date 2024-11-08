Rotary Club of Ahmedabad Skyline Strengthens Ties with Rotary Club of Colombo Through Symbolic Flag Exchange

SRI LANKA SERIES – 4

By Rafat Quadri

Rotary Delegation Visit to Colombo Enhances International Fellowship and Service Initiatives

Ahmedabad, Nov 8: In a proud moment for the Rotary Club of Ahmedabad Skyline, Rtn. Daxesh Raval, an esteemed member of the club, recently visited Colombo, Sri Lanka, as part of a special delegation. The trip recently organised by Sri Lanka Convention Bureau was attended by media and Rotary members from Ahmedabad, included an important meeting with the Rotary Club of Colombo, where Rtn. Daxesh Raval was warmly welcomed.

During the exchange, Rtn. Rawal presented the official Rotary Club of Ahmedabad Skyline flag to the Colombo club members, symbolizing the deepening of international fellowship between the two countries. Rtn. Raval was accompanied by notable figures, including Rtn. Subhojit Sen from Strategic Media Services PR agency who coordinated the whole trip..

The event took place at the Cinnamon Lakeside Hotel, Colombo, in the presence of key dignitaries, including past District Governor Ms Pubudu De Zoysa and past District Governor Mr. Senaka Amerasinghe. Additionally, Mr. Krishantha Fernando & Mr Sheron Wijesingha, Assistant Manager-Corporate Incentives & Events of Sri Lanka Convention Bureau, who were instrumental in organizing the trip, were also present at the event.

This symbolic flag exchange marks a significant milestone in fostering cooperation and building bridges between the Rotary clubs of Ahmedabad Skyline and Colombo. Both clubs aim to collaborate on future projects to address mutual goals, including community service initiatives, cross-cultural events, and charitable programs.

Rtn. Daxesh Raval expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the importance of global Rotarian connections in advancing Rotary’s mission of “Service Above Self.” He looks forward to furthering the relationship between the two clubs, sharing experiences, and working towards common objectives that will benefit both communities.

The Rotary Club of Ahmedabad Skyline remains committed to expanding its international reach, strengthening global partnerships, and promoting peace, goodwill, and service across borders.

