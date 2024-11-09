Ahmedabad Management Association Unveils November 2024 Program Schedule

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 9: The Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) has announced an extensive lineup of Management Development Programs (MDPs), Special and Unique MDPs, EXIM Programmes, OIA-AMA Programmes, and Open Forum Lectures for November 2024. These sessions are tailored to enhance professional skills and industry knowledge, offering a valuable opportunity for personal and organizational growth.

Professionals and organizations interested in participating or nominating candidates can access detailed information and register online through AMA’s platform. The following programs are open for registration:

MDPs at a Glance – Comprehensive Management Development Programs covering essential leadership and management skills.

Special Programs – Unique sessions focused on specialized topics.

EXIM at a Glance – Targeted programs designed for those in Export-Import industries.

Open Forum Lecture – Interactive lectures offering insights into various industry trends.

OIA – AMA Program – Programs in collaboration with overseas partners to promote international perspectives.

AMA invites all interested individuals and organizations to explore these programs for skill enhancement, knowledge sharing, and professional networking. For more information or inquiries, please contact AMA directly.

Stay tuned for impactful learning and development opportunities with AMA this November.

Visit the link and get in touch with AMA online or offline for further details and participation https://www.amaindia.org/ama-programmes/