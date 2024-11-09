Gujarat’s Vision for Economic Leadership by 2047: CM Bhupendra Patel at FICCI’s NECM

Targeting $3.5 Trillion Economy by 2047

Ahmedabad, Nov 8:

Addressing the National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) organized by FICCI, Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, laid out the ambitious plan to make Gujarat a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047. Emphasizing Gujarat’s transformation into a “growth engine” under PM Modi’s leadership, he noted that Gujarat is positioning itself as a key driver of India’s economic growth through progressive policies and strategic investments.

India’s Growth Story Anchored by PM Modi’s Vision

CM Patel highlighted initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as Make in India, Digital India, and Skill India, which are propelling India towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. He linked Gujarat’s steady economic rise over the last 23 years to these initiatives, underscoring the state’s commitment to PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat vision for 2047.

Gujarat’s Proactive Approach to Attract Investment

In his address, CM Patel shared that Gujarat leads the country in foreign direct investment, owing to a policy-driven approach that has made the state a preferred investment destination. Significant investments are being directed towards advanced sectors like semiconductors, green hydrogen, and renewable energy.

FICCI’s Role in Supporting Gujarat’s $1 Trillion Economy Goal

Dr. Anish Shah, FICCI President, lauded Gujarat’s industrial achievements and reaffirmed FICCI’s commitment to aiding Gujarat in reaching its $1 trillion economy goal. He highlighted Gujarat’s significant contributions to India’s exports and maritime cargo, positioning it as a crucial gateway for trade as India works toward the $32 trillion Viksit Bharat vision for 2047.

Gujarat: A Model for Industrial Progress

Rajiv Gandhi, Chair of FICCI’s Gujarat State Council, emphasized Gujarat’s role as a beacon of industrial progress. He attributed the state’s success to the synergy between policy and industry, which has spurred economic growth, created jobs, and raised the standard of living. This aligns with PM Modi’s vision for a prosperous India.

New Leadership at FICCI: Harsha Vardhan Agarwal as President-Elect

The meeting concluded with the announcement of Harsha Vardhan Agarwal as the President-Elect of FICCI. Expressing appreciation for Gujarat’s leadership, Agarwal pledged FICCI’s ongoing partnership to further Gujarat’s economic goals, reinforcing its leadership in India’s growth story.

Forging Ahead for a Viksit Gujarat and Bharat

The FICCI NECM brought together key industry leaders to discuss strategies for overcoming challenges and accelerating Gujarat’s economic momentum, reinforcing its crucial role in India’s journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

