Siddhalepa: Leading the World in Authentic Ayurveda and Holistic Healthcare

A Legacy of Wellness: Since 1934, Siddhalepa has embodied Sri Lanka’s Ayurvedic heritage, innovating with natural products and sustainable practices.

A Global Commitment to Health: From Ayurvedic hospitals to resorts and spas, Siddhalepa champions authentic, eco-conscious wellness worldwide.

SRI LANKA Series – 6

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Nov 10: During our visit to Siddhalepa Ayurveda Resorts & Spa, Ushan Edirisinghe, Senior Marketing Manager (Leisure) graciously hosted us (the members of our Media Fam Group from Gujarat, India. He welcomed us and arranged a refreshing Ayurvedic massage for all of us.

Ushan also offered a glimpse into the Siddhalepa way of life, Siddhalepa’s holistic healthcare philosophy, showcasing a range of Siddhalepa products. Through their guidance, we delved into the brand’s deep-rooted commitment to authentic Ayurveda, gaining insights into how Siddhalepa merges traditional wellness with sustainable practices, contributing to happier and healthier lives worldwide.

Siddhalepa, Sri Lanka’s renowned Ayurveda brand, traces its roots to 1934 when Dr. Hendrick de Silva Hettigoda, a kidney specialist and astrologer from a long line of Ayurveda physicians, created the now-iconic Siddhalepa balm. Entrusting his legacy to his son, Victor Hettigoda, the Siddhalepa Group has expanded into a leading global name in authentic Ayurvedic healthcare. The balm, alongside over 150 Siddhalepa products, including Ayurvedic tonics, oils, teas, capsules, and skin care, embodies the brand’s dedication to holistic health, natural wellness, and Sri Lankan heritage.

With a mission to make Ayurveda accessible and sustainable, Siddhalepa blends ancient knowledge with modern innovation. Led by Chairman Asoka Hettigoda, Siddhalepa is committed to quality assurance, ensuring that every product is effective, pure, and eco-conscious. The group’s Product Development Committee, including Ayurvedic physicians and academic experts, regularly formulates and tests new products, resulting in over 30 innovative offerings in the last 15 years.



Siddhalepa is also home to Sri Lanka’s first private Ayurveda hospital, where experienced doctors offer personalized care with 90% of the treatments relying on Siddhalepa’s locally-produced, ISO-standard medicines. This commitment to excellence has earned the Siddhalepa Group numerous accolades, including recognition as one of Sri Lanka’s top 100 companies and a trusted name worldwide in authentic Ayurveda.

The Siddhalepa Group provides a range of Ayurveda-based services:

1. Ayurveda Hospital: Offers specialist consultations and treatments, using mostly locally-produced, ISO-standard medicines.

2. Resorts and Spas: Operates in Sri Lanka and Europe, providing authentic Ayurveda therapies and wellness experiences.

3. Product Manufacturing: Produces over 150 Ayurvedic products, including balms, skincare, and spa items, available locally and internationally.

4. Research & Development: Focuses on quality, efficacy, and innovation, merging traditional Ayurveda with modern technology.

5. Ayurveda Nutrition: Emphasizes a balanced, seasonal diet tailored to individual needs, promoting digestion and natural healing.

