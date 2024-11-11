You May Also Like

IN-SPACe Introduces Model Rocketry Workshop to Inspire Young Innovators

Bengaluru, Nov 11: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), in collaboration with the Astronautical Society of India (ASI) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), has launched the IN-SPACe Model Rocketry India Student Competition 2024-25 to create awareness and inspire technological talent in the field of rocketry among Indian students. This initiative supports the growth of a skilled STEM workforce with a specific emphasis on space technology.

The event, aimed at promoting innovation and technical expertise, has drawn participation from 86 student teams nationwide. After thorough evaluation and design reviews, 55 teams have advanced to attend the “Essentials of Model Rocketry Workshop,” held in partnership with the Indian Air Force. The workshop is hosted at Air Force Station, Jalahalli (West), Bengaluru, from November 9 to 15, 2024.

The workshop was inaugurated by esteemed Chief Guest Padma Shri Dr. B N Suresh, Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST). Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director, PD, IN-SPACe, Executive Secretary ASI who has conceptualized the Model Rocketry Workshop and other nationwide student competitions briefed the gathering on the workshop curriculum and importance of Model Rocketry.

Participants from all over the country will get a chance to gain a deep understanding of the fundamental principles behind model rocket design, propulsion systems, deployment and separation mechanisms, and mission design from industry leaders and academia from ISRO, VSSC, NGEs and IIST.

The inaugural session was also graced by AVM Premkumar Krishnaswami VM VSM, Commandant of the Weapon Systems School; Air Cmde Santhosh KP Hegde, AOC, AFS, Jalahalli; and Gp Capt. Santhosh Kumar Vayakodan, CO, CTI, AFS, Jalahalli.

Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director, PD, IN-SPACe said, “This unique workshop will help to ignite the passion for space exploration among young people by giving them an insight into rocketry and space technology. The workshop has been envisioned to encourage children to learn and innovate through practical sessions. We believe that empowering these young innovators today will lead to their contributing to India’s journey to a leadership position in the global space arena.”

“As an Aerospace Combatant, I understand and recognize the importance of nurturing young minds for the future growth of space technologies. The aim of this workshop is to instill a culture of innovation and critical thinking, and inspire our youth to pursue a career in aerospace engineering, thereby contributing to our nation’s growth in this domain,” said Air Vice Marshal Premkumar Krishnaswamy.

This unique collaboration between IN-SPACe, ASI, ISRO, and the Air Force highlights India’s commitment to building a new generation of space enthusiasts and innovators.