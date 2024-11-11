Zinka Logistics (BlackBuck) IPO Launches Nov 13 with Rs 259-273 Price Band, Targeting ₹1,114.72 Crore Fundraise

The investors’ portion for QIB is 75%, NII is 15%, and Retail is 10%.

Ahmedabad, Nov 11: Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited, India’s largest digital platform for truck operators by user base, is set to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 259 and Rs 273 per equity share with a face value of Rs 1 each. The offer will remain open until November 18, 2024.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 550 crore and an offer for sale of up to 20,685,800 equity shares by the company’s promoters and investors. Eligible employees can avail of a Rs 25 per share discount under the employee reservation portion.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be allocated towards sales and marketing (Rs 200 crore), capital base expansion for Blackbuck Finserve Private Limited (Rs 140 crore), product development (Rs 75 crore), and other corporate purposes. Zinka aims to revolutionize the Indian trucking industry through its BlackBuck app, offering solutions for payments, telematics, load management, and vehicle financing.

As of June 30, 2024, Zinka Logistics supported a growing fleet of 963,345 truck operators, representing over 27% of India’s truck operators. The company boasts a network of 9,374 touchpoints covering 80% of the country’s districts and 76% of toll plazas. Its platform processed a gross transaction value of Rs 5,356.20 crore in Q1 2024 and facilitated Rs 17,396.19 crore in payments throughout Fiscal 2024.

Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley India, JM Financial, and IIFL Capital will lead the book-running, with KFin Technologies as the registrar. The IPO is structured as a book-building offer, with allocations for qualified institutional buyers (75%), non-institutional investors (15%), and retail investors (10%).

Company was founded by Rajesh Kumar Blackbuck, Chanakya Hridaya and Ramasubramanian B in 2015 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, is recognized as the largest platform connecting truckers and shippers to help them operate their businesses efficiently. Its application enables users to create and fulfill orders while allowing consumers to make and receive calls for order confirmation. This company has satisfactory financial statements such as revenue has increased 62% compared to the previous year. Strong promoters, a management team, a reputed client profile, moderate concentration, and adequate liquidity position are counted as strengths of this company. As per increment, it is going to launch an IPO combination of a fresh issue of Rs 550.00 crore and an offer for sale of 2.16 crore shares.

The promoters of the company are Rajesh Kumar Naidu Yabaji- Chairman, MD & CEO, Chanakya Hridaya and Ramasubramanian Balasubramaniam, ED & Head New Initiatives with Satyakam GN CFO, Prince Poddar– Sr, VP IIFL Securities Ltd were in Ahmedabad on Monday to interact with the media about their forthcoming IPO.