Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to Inaugurate ‘BharatKool’ Cultural Exposition at Gujarat University on Nov 14

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 12: The Gujarat Media Club, in collaboration with Gujarat University, is excited to announce the BharatKool Festival—a four-day cultural festival dedicated to exploring and celebrating the deep philosophical and artistic heritage of India.

The festival, held from November 14 to 17, 2024, will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, at a ceremony in Senate Hall, Gujarat University Campus, Ahmedabad.

The BharatKool Festival aims to bring Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into focus, delving into India’s timeless values of Dharma (Virtue), Artha (Prosperity), Kaam (Desire), and Moksha (Liberation). Each day of the festival will be devoted to one of these principles, using performances, exhibitions, and interactive discussions to offer visitors an enriching cultural experience. At the heart of the festival are the guiding themes of Bhaav (Expression), Raag (Melody), and Taal (Rhythm), each illustrating India’s multifaceted identity through dedicated artistic programs and exhibits.

Festival Highlights:

•A Four-Day Exploration of Indian Knowledge and Values:

•Day 1 – Dharma (Virtue): Showcasing India’s ancient wisdom on duty, ethics, and morality through engaging discussions, theatrical performances, and interactive sessions.

•Day 2 – Artha (Prosperity): Celebrating the importance of wealth, trade, and societal well-being with exhibitions on art, craft traditions, and community-based discussions.

•Day 3 – Kaam (Desire): Honoring beauty and creativity in life with performances, exhibitions, and discussions that delve into India’s rich visual and performing arts.

•Day 4 – Moksha (Liberation): A day of spiritual exploration with contemplative performances and discourses that guide audiences toward self-discovery and liberation.

•Artistic Themes and Cultural Reflections:

•Bhaav Theme: Featuring poetry, dramatic storytelling, and theatre performances by noted poets and writers, celebrating India’s expressive literary and dramatic heritage.

•Raag Theme: A platform dedicated to the soul of Indian music, with performances by renowned musicians, including a special concert by celebrated vocalist Mir Osman Khan.

•Taal Theme: Showcasing India’s rhythmic heritage through classical and folk dance forms, capturing the country’s dynamic cultural energy and diversity.

•Campus-wide Exhibitions and Engaging Art Installations:

•Sculpture Display: A mix of traditional and contemporary Indian sculptures, portraying themes that range from mythology to modern interpretations of Indian identity.

•Painting Exhibition: A curated collection of Indian paintings, highlighting cultural and spiritual symbolism in various artistic styles.

•Photography Showcase: Iconic images capturing India’s landscapes, festivals, and heritage, offering visual insights into India’s timeless traditions.

•Interactive Art Installations: Hands-on installations inspired by ancient Indian symbols, philosophies, and cultural motifs, providing an immersive experience.

•Special Performances and Thought-provoking Discussions:

•Exclusive Musical Evening by Mir Osman Khan: A soulful performance by the renowned vocalist, known for his evocative interpretations in Indian music.

•Panel Discussions: Thought leaders will lead panels on themes such as Bharatiya Nyaya Pranalika (Indian Judicial System), exploring ancient Indian governance and justice systems.

Event Details:

•Dates: November 14–17, 2024

•Venue: Senate Hall, Gujarat University Campus, Ahmedabad

•Admission: Free with mandatory online registration

•Registration Link: BharatKoolRegistration

• QR Code :