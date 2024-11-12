Indian Coast Guard Swiftly Rescues Critically Ill Fisherman, Ensuring Safe Medical Evacuation Off Diu Coast

ICGS C-419 Saves Life in High Seas: Indian Coast Guard Conducts Emergency Medical Evacuation Near Diu

Ahmedabad, Nov 12: In a swift and well-coordinated response embodying the Indian Coast Guard’s motto, “We Protect,” the Interceptor Boat ICGS C-419 successfully carried out a life-saving mission on November 11, 2024. Responding promptly to an urgent call for medical assistance for a critically ill fisherman aboard the Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Dhan Prasad (Regd No. IND-GJ-14-0597), which was located approximately 60 km southeast of Diu, the ICGS Pipavav redirected ICGS C-419 for an immediate medical evacuation.

Upon reaching the location, ICGS C-419 safely embarked the patient and provided essential first aid. The vessel then proceeded to the RNEL Jetty in Pipavav, where the Station Medical Officer conducted a thorough check of the patient’s vitals. The patient was subsequently transferred to a local hospital in Rajula for continued medical care, where family members were present. The patient’s condition is reported to be stable.