SVPI Airport’s Scores High on Customer Satisfaction During the 2024 Diwali Season 

Ahmedabad, Nov 12: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship incubator of the globally diversified Adani Portfolio, has achieved significant strides in customer satisfaction during the peak travel season. In anticipation of high passenger volumes that the Airport manages between October and December each year.

For October 2024, the airport recorded a high Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT)* of 4.95 for Departure and 4.85 for Arrivals. Meet and Greet received a score of 4.97, reflecting positive feedback from passengers on the facilities and services provided. These high scores further establish passenger satisfaction while travelling through the airport. The various stakeholders at SVPI Airport, including the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Airports Authority of India, CISF, Customs, Immigration, airlines, ground handling agencies and the police force came together to achieve these scores. This reiterates the fact that advance planning, with a focus on the customer, pays great dividends.

In order to enhance the passenger experience during the anticipated festive rush, SVPI Airport began the implementation of initiatives to enhance the journey through the Airport, including:

New extended Check-in Hall at Terminal-2: Check-in counters were increased from 34 to 56 to meet the peak hour rush and the number of entry gates increased from eight to 12

Addition of aerobridges: Two aerobridges were made operational taking the total to six aerobridges from the earlier four

Domestic to Domestic transfer facility: The area was operationalised to further decongest the passenger touch points. This was especially useful for passengers transiting via Ahmedabad Airport.

Dedicated Facilities: Special markings were made for passengers with reduced mobility, including dedicated spaces near baggage belts and in parking spaces.

Improved Baggage Handling: Baggage belt trolleys were staged in advance to expedite the baggage claim process.

Increased Seating Capacity : To accommodate the increased passenger influx, the seating capacity was expanded to 1,000 seats in Terminal 1 and 1,100 seats in Terminal 2.

Enhanced Wi-Fi Connectivity: Additional mobile charging points and Wi-Fi routers were installed to improve connectivity and internet speed.

Free Wi-Fi for International Travelers: Free Wi-Fi coupons were introduced for passengers using non-Indian SIM cards.

Signage installation: Over 500 signages were installed across the airport to improve passenger flow and overall experience.

Swing Operation at Terminal 2 Security Check : Basis the passenger flow, security check area was simultaneously used for Domestic as well International passengers, ensuring that security was managed at all times.

Improved Lost and Found Services: A convenient service was launched to help passengers retrieve lost items for a nominal fee.

Free Shuttle Service: Increased free shuttles for passengers from the existing one shuttle to two, which led to ease in movement of passengers between both the Terminals.

New F&B Outlets: Several new Foods and Beverages outlets were opened in both the terminals as well as all the existing partners were appropriately stocked to cater to the increased demand.

Smoking Room: A new smoking room was made available for the passengers.

Improved Ambience: A heritage theme was implemented at Terminal-1 and a green wall was created for a soothing experience of the travellers. In Terminal-2, the Hulchul Wall and several new artifacts were installed, boosting the Gujarat’s vibrant cultural heritage.