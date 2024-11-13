Golden Eagles Golf Championship Returns for its 8th Edition with Unmatched Glamour, Golf, and Glory

The Championship is organised by Vishwa Samudra group

Gurgaon, Nov 13: The prestigious Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagles Golf Championship is set to return for its much-anticipated 8th edition at the renowned Classic Golf & Country Club in Gurgaon. Known for bringing together elite athletes, celebrities, and corporate leaders, this year’s championship promises an unforgettable experience filled with competitive spirit, luxury, and entertainment.

This year, participants will compete for the coveted title while vying for incredible prizes, including a chance to win a BMW XM for the Hole-in-One and a Rolex Oyster Perpetual for the overall champion. Additional rewards such as iPhones, PXG irons, and exclusive gift vouchers add further allure to the competition.

Chinta Sasidhar, Chairman of the Vishwa Samudra Group, expressed his excitement for this year’s event, saying, “The Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagles Championship is not just a golf tournament; it’s a celebration of excellence and a gathering of visionaries. We are thrilled to see it grow year after year, bringing together sports icons, industry leaders, and enthusiasts who share a passion for the game. This year’s edition will undoubtedly be our most spectacular yet, and we look forward to creating memorable experiences for everyone involved.”

In line with the event’s theme- Golf, Glamour, Glory– this year’s championship will feature a dynamic mix of professional and celebrity golfers, elevating the competition’s intensity and making it a highlight in India’s sporting calendar. Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev and Indian Pros like Neha Tripathi and Ridhima Dhilawari are expected to join, bringing star power and a touch of nostalgia, honoring the legacies of Indian sports heroes.

International Ladies-pro Camila Lennarth from Sweden & many more are set to grace the greens, competing head-to-head in this premier event.

The championship’s signature evening entertainment promises to be a grand spectacle, with live performances by top artists, including India’s rap sensation Badshah, who will set the stage ablaze during the award ceremony. In true Golden Eagles style, the event will also feature other world-class acts, ensuring an evening of unforgettable entertainment for all attendees.

Originally founded by Chinta Sasidhar, Chairman of the Vishwa Samudra Group, the Golden Eagles Golf Championship has grown exponentially since its inception in 2015. It has earned a reputation as India’s premier corporate golf event, consistently blending the thrill of the sport with high-profile social interaction, all while celebrating those who have brought glory to the country.

Date: November 17, 2024

Venue: Classic Golf & Country Club, Gurgaon

Entertainment and Awards Ceremony: 7:30 PM Onwards

Don’t miss this exciting blend of sport, style, and stardom. Reserve your spot now for a front-row experience of India’s most glamorous golf event of the year.