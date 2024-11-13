Tira unveils its flagship luxury beauty store at Jio World Plaza

Unveiling a New Era of Luxury Beauty: Tira redefines beauty retail in India with its largest store,

offering an unmatched retail experience of the most prestigious global luxury brands, and signature services, exclusively at Jio World Plaza

Mumbai, Nov 13:Tira, the beauty retail chain of Reliance Retail, unveils its luxury flagship store today at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai which is poised to elevate the beauty shopping experience to unprecedented heights, offering an experience that is comparable with the best of global standards in luxury beauty retail.

Spanning over an impressive 6200 sq ft, this store has been designed for every corner to exude sophistication, with meticulously crafted details that immerse shoppers in a world of luxury and beauty.

Commenting on the flagship launch, Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “At Tira, we are creating a destination that redefines luxury in beauty for India, blending world-class brands with elevated services to craft an experience unlike any other. Our Tira flagship store at Jio World Plaza represents a commitment to celebrating beauty in its finest form – where every detail is designed to indulge, inspire, and transform. We are excited to invite our customers on this extraordinary journey into luxury beauty.”

At the heart of this flagship lies 15 shop-in-shop boutiques featuring an assortment of prestigious, global brands, such as Dior, Estée Lauder, Yves Saint Laurent, La Mer, Prada and Valentino to name a few, making it a haven for beauty connoisseurs. The store also includes a curated selection of ultra-luxury skincare brand – Augustinus Bader which is exclusive to Tira in India. Each one of shop in shops offers an immersive experience for the customers that is available only to this location in India.

One can step into the Dior shop-in-shop to experience the coveted “Dior Addict Beauty Ritual”—a luxurious, five-step ritual that combines skincare and makeup to achieve a flawless, radiant look that highlights the essence of Dior’s beauty expertise. Over at Armani, customers can enjoy a complimentary, signature makeup application designed to capture Armani’s signature and timeless style. The YSL shop-in-shop offers a premium Makeup Service that focuses on face, eyes & lips, bringing the bold and luxurious essence of Yves Saint Laurent to life.

The Scent Room is a sanctuary for fragrance lovers that is designed to provide customers with an immersive olfactory experience. This dedicated space offers a curated selection of the finest international fragrances, as well as limited-edition collections. Customers can explore each scent’s unique story and uncover a fragrance that resonates with their personal identity, making it a truly unforgettable part of the Tira experience.

In a first for luxury beauty retail, Tira introduces exclusive in-store skincare services at the Tira Beauty Suite. Among Tira’s signature treatments, the “Signature Glow” facial is a revitalizing quick fix designed to restore luminosity and radiance, while the Youth Elixir and Aqua Infusion facials specifically target aging and dehydration, respectively.

Available only at this location in the country, Augustinus Bader signature facials will leave one’s skin visibly radiant and glowing using their luxurious products and techniques.

To enhance the shopping experience further, Tira’s beauty concierge service provides a tailor-made and personalized shopping experience for its customers. Using their knowledge and expertise they are able to make personalized recommendations, host in-depth consultations and meet the customer’s every beauty need ensuring the whole package is bespoke, reiterating Tira’s dedication to superior customer service.

The Tira Cafe gives a refreshing end to the shopping experience where customers can treat themselves to small bites, refreshing juices with add-ons like collagen & spirulina, infused water or coffee. For special events, Tira Cafe elevates into an indulgent Champagne Bar, a first of its kind in the Indian retail space, adding a touch of class and sophistication.

This flagship store will leverage cutting-edge technology tools in the beauty space, such as virtual try-ons and personalized recommendations, to further enhance the shopping experience.

Tira aims to redefine luxury and set a new standard in India’s beauty retail landscape, offering a world-class experience that is truly unparalleled.