1st ODI: Fernando, Mendis star with tons as Sri Lanka beat NZ in rain-hit match

BILKULONLINE

Dambulla, Nov 14 : Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand by 45 runs via DLS method to win the first One-day International match of the series after Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis struck fine centuries at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium here on Wednesday.

After the start of the match was delayed by a downpour and one over taken off each innings, Avishka Fernando scored 100 off 115 balls while Kusal Mendis hammered 143 off 128 balls after Sri Lanka opted to bat first and helped them post a massive 324/5 in 49.2 overs when rain intervened again to cut short the innings. Avishka struck nine boundaries and two sixes as he anchored the innings after the hosts lost fellow opener Pathum Nissanka (12) with 17 runs on the board.

Avishka and Kusal added 206 runs for the second wicket as they set the platform for a big score. Kusal Mendis was the first to reach his three-figure mark off 102 balls, hitting 12 boundaries in the process. Avishka followed suit soon, completing his century off 114 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes. Avishka Fernando was out soon after reaching the three-figure score, caught by Will Young off Ish Sodhi. Sadeera Samarawickrama (5) fell in a quick session. Still, Kusal Mendis found a willing partner in skipper Charith Asalanka who blazed to a 28-ball 40 as they raised 53 runs for the fourth wicket before Sodhi caught Mendis off Bracewell. Asalanka struck some big blows as Sri Lanka reached 324/5 when rain cut their innings was cut short by the weather. For New Zealand, Jacob Duffy was the best bowler with 3-41 in 8.2 overs. New Zealand were set a revised target of 221 in 27 overs and they made a speedy start in their pursuit of victory. Will Young (48) and Tim Robinson (35) raised 88 runs for the opening wicket in 13 overs before they fell in the space of one run as the visitors fell to 89/2 in the 14th over. Henry Nicholls (6), Mark Chapman (2) and Glenn Phillips (9) departed soon, the first two sent back by Asalanka while Phillips was caught by Nissanka off Jeffrey Vandersay as the Black Caps slumped to 110/5 in the 18th over.

The visitors kept losing wickets as they tried to keep up with the steep chase and eventually ended with 175/9 in 27 overs, falling short of the target by 45 runs. Michael Bracewell was unbeaten on 34 off 32 balls. For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka claimed 3-39 while Maheesh Theekshana and Charith Asalanka claimed 2-32 and 2-15. Brief scores: Sri Lanka 324/5in 49.2 overs (Avishka Fernando 100, Kusal Mendis 143; Jacob Duffy 3-41) beat New Zealand 175/9 in27 overs (Will Young 48, Tim Robinson 35, Michael Bracewell 34 not out; Dilshan Madushanka 3-39, Maheesh Theekshana 2-32, Charith Asalanka 2-15) by 45 runs via DLS method.