Gift City Unveils International FinTech Institute and Accelerator Program

Gandhinagar , Nov 14 : Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT City) has launched GIFT International FinTech Institute (GIFT IFI) and FinTech Incubator and Accelerator. Established in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), this platform is an important step in Gift City’s journey to become a global center for fintech education , innovation and start-up growth. This initiative will strengthen the fintech landscape and strengthen GIFT’s position as an international hub of choice for financial technology.

Gift IFI will be managed by a consortium of Ahmedabad University , IIT Gandhinagar and University of California , San Diego. GIFT IFI will launch a training program in January 2025 , which will equip professionals with industry-specific skills required for the modern financial sector. The institute will equip the next generation with the skills they need to forge a career in global finance. Along with this, GIFT IFIH aims to provide essential resources , expert guidance and networking opportunities to start-ups. This will enable them to achieve success in the competitive fintech landscape.

Presenting Gift City’s vision behind this initiative, Gift City’s MD and Group CEO Tapan Ray said, “ The launch of Gift IFI and Gift IFIH is part of Gift City’s commitment to creating a globally-connected , enabling ecosystem that supports diverse innovators and positions India as a fintech leader. There is an important achievement in the efforts. “

This initiative will create a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem that will foster fintech innovation and entrepreneurship , thereby strengthening India’s fintech sector . By focusing on skill enhancement , research support and start-up development, GIFT City aims to contribute to employment growth , workforce productivity and technological advancements in financial technology.

GIFT IFI and GIFT IFIH are specially designed to meet various critical objectives that will shape the fintech sector in India. First it will offer training programs aligned with international industry standards and create an environment for start-up incubation and acceleration. Special attention will be given to supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering an inclusive ecosystem that fosters diverse talent and perspectives.

In addition , the initiative will conduct applied research to create fintech solutions that bridge the gap between academic research and industry needs. The initiative will foster industry partnerships that strengthen the innovation capacity and competitiveness of the sector and enhance the GIFT City’s reputation as a center for global fintech excellence.

Ahmedabad University Vice-Chancellor Professor Pankaj Chandra said, “ The growth of India’s economy will be linked to financial intermediation , creation of new types of jobs , technology in fintech and innovations in business models. Ahmedabad University , IIT Gandhinagar and UC San Diego are committed to developing the broader FinTech ecosystem by bringing together our extensive institutional strengths to develop cutting-edge FinTech training and educational programs at the International FinTech Institute. We will create massive new talent with global capabilities by collaborating to create programs with industry and leading global academics. Together we will meet the changing needs of the financial sector through innovative solutions and deep applied research and provide new ideas to industry and regulators. The institute will work closely with industry to orient early and mid-level career managers to technology-driven financial solutions and services. “

Manav Narang, Program Lead and Head of Financial Services for Plug & Play APAC at IFH added, “ We are thrilled to bring the global expertise of Plug & Play to Gift City. Our vision is to build India’s largest industry-wise fintech program , a collaborative platform where banks , payments corporations , venture capital and corporate venture capital firms , accelerators and ecosystem partners come together. Together we aim to create transformative fintech solutions and nurture fintech unicorns that will shape the future of finance in India. “