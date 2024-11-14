HDFC Bank’s Parivartan Transforms Lives of Over 58 Lakh People in Gujarat

Launches New Development Projects in Aravalli, Patan & Banaskantha Districts

Ahmedabad, Nov 14: HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, has reached a significant milestone with its ‘Parivartan’ CSR initiative, positively impacting over 58.53 lakh lives in Gujarat. Since its inception in 2017, HDFC Bank Parivartan has focused on driving sustainable development across the state, covering 205 villages through its Holistic Rural Development Programme (HRDP) and 417 villages under the Focus Development Project.

HDFC Bank Parivartan has been actively advancing five key areas—Rural Development, Promotion of Education, Skill Development & Livelihood Enhancement, Healthcare & Hygiene, and Financial Literacy & Inclusion—since 2017. Following its success, the Bank is set to introduce new projects in the aspirational block of Aravalli and border villages of Patan and Banaskantha.

Positive Impact on Rural Development, Education, and Livelihood Enhancement

Among HDFC Bank Parivartan’s core initiatives, Rural Development, Education Promotion, and Livelihood Enhancement have had notable impacts, benefiting 3.78 lakh farmers, 31,090 students, and 53,830 women entrepreneurs across 17 of Gujarat’s 33 districts.

“HDFC Bank remains deeply committed to nation-building, and Parivartan is our initiative to do our part to drive sustainable progress across the country,” said Nusrat Pathan, Head-CSR, HDFC Bank. “Through HDFC Bank Parivartan, we focus on fostering socio-economic development by empowering communities and creating positive change at the grassroots level. Gujarat, as one of the fastest-growing states, is a key focus for our CSR efforts, and we are dedicated to contributing meaningfully to the state’s ongoing success.”

Enhancing Agriculture Through Climate-Smart Practices

The Bank has also launched climate-smart agriculture projects aimed at promoting sustainable, chemical-free farming across Gujarat. In Junagadh’s Mangarol Block, HDFC Bank Parivartan has collaborated with the Ambuja Foundation to support over 8,000 farmers in transitioning to organic farming practices. This initiative includes establishing model farms, producing bio-inputs, and securing organic certification through GOPCA, covering 2,250 acres of land and significantly improving soil health, aquifer recharge, and pest management.

The project has yielded notable economic benefits, with 119 groundnut farmers generating additional income of Rs. 4.5 lakhs. Additionally, a mini oil mill set up under the programme has allowed 165 farmers to earn a cumulative profit of Rs. 31 lakhs from selling organic oil products.

Teacher Training Fellowship Programme to Build Education Equity

In collaboration with Teach To Lead, HDFC Bank Parivartan has implemented a fellowship programme in Ahmedabad, aimed at addressing educational inequality by developing leadership skills among teachers and supporting the diverse needs of underprivileged students. The programme includes fellow recruitment, teaching sessions, vision-setting for student success, teacher development workshops, and an alumni network committed to tackling educational inequity in the long term.

Supporting Border Area Development

Under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP), HDFC Bank Parivartan has introduced the HRDP initiative in 47 border villages across Kutch, Patan, and Banaskantha districts, focusing on enhancing essential infrastructure and livelihood opportunities in remote regions. This programme aims to bridge the socio-economic gap for border communities, reinforcing their ties with the hinterland while fostering an environment that encourages residents to remain in these strategically significant areas.

“HDFC Bank is equally focused on doing its part to bring about meaningful change in the lives of individuals and families,” said Thomson Jose, Branch Banking Head, Gujarat. “As a socially responsible corporate citizen, we remain committed to supporting communities with the resources, training, and guidance they need to thrive.”

Significant CSR Contributions Nationwide

As of March 2024, HDFC Bank was among the leading CSR spenders in India, investing Rs. 945.31 crore towards impactful initiatives nationwide, with its reach extending to over 10.19 crore beneficiaries across the country.

Through these initiatives, HDFC Bank Parivartan continues to foster sustainable development in Gujarat, contributing significantly to socio-economic upliftment across the state and India.

