IHCL to Open New Ginger Hotel in Scenic Diu

Mumbai, Nov 14: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the signing of a Ginger hotel in Diu in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu.

Speaking on the occasion, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “Entering the Diu hospitality market offers an opportunity to introduce the Ginger experience in a location that has remained largely untapped. With its scenic beaches and vibrant history, the UT has immense potential as a destination. We are delighted to partner with Praveg Limited on this project.”

The 45-key Ginger will be spread over three acres against the stunning coastline on the Jallandhar beach. The property will feature rooms offering panoramic views. Guests will have access to a fully-equipped gym, a conference hall, and a swimming pool, all curated to enhance the comfort and experience of every guest.

Dr. Vishnukumar Patel, Chairman, Praveg Limited, said, “This collaboration with IHCL brings their world-class hospitality expertise to Praveg’s already established property in Diu. We believe this partnership will bring substantial value for both Praveg and IHCL.”

Nestled off the Kathiawad coast of Gujarat, Diu is part of the union territory that also includes Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman. With its picturesque beaches, historic fort and natural attractions, Diu has long been a hidden gem for travellers.