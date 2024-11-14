Kanoria Centre for Arts Marks 40 Years of Artistic Excellence and Cultural Contribution

Week-long celebration to feature exhibitions, performances, and the unveiling of the Urmila Kailash Black Box, a new experimental space for artistic expression

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 14: The Kanoria Centre for Arts (KCA), a distinguished institution committed to the arts, culture, and community engagement, is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a week-long series of special events.

Founded in 1984 by Chairperson Urmila Kanoria in collaboration with renowned architect Dr. BV Doshi and the Ahmedabad Education Society, KCA has fostered the growth of both emerging and established artists in a supportive, non-profit environment. Over the decades, the Centre has flourished as a creative and sustainable hub, promoting interdisciplinary artistic endeavors.

The 40th-anniversary celebration, titled “Open Spaces,” will invite art enthusiasts to experience KCA’s vibrant campus and partake in a lineup of exclusive events.

Reflecting on this milestone, Urmila Kailash Kanoria, Chairperson, Kanoria Centre for Arts, expressed, “Kanoria Centre for Arts was envisioned as a space for creativity and cultural exchange. Witnessing its evolution over the past forty years has been profoundly fulfilling, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to its growth as a cultural landmark.”

The celebrations will feature the opening of the Urmila Kailash Black Box, a 1,656-square-foot multi-functional experimental space that will enhance the Centre’s capacity to host diverse artistic and cultural events. This new addition, to be inaugurated by Sangita Jindal on Friday, November 15, underscores KCA’s ongoing dedication to supporting the arts community.

Additional highlights include “Portraits & Spaces: Balkrishna Doshi in His Own Creations,” a photographic exhibit by Vinay Panjwani that captures the architectural essence of Dr. Doshi’s iconic work. The exhibit will be accompanied by a performance in the Urmila Kailash Black Box by renowned artist Manasi Karani and her ensemble.

Also part of the celebration is “An Invitation to Our Dyeing Studio,” an exhibition by Studio Medium in the Urmila Art Gallery that showcases both traditional and contemporary dyeing techniques, along with Tapestry of Space, an exhibition of architectural models of Dr. Doshi’s work.

Gargi Yadav, Honorary Director of KCA, added, “Our 40th anniversary is a celebration of the Centre’s enduring legacy and an affirmation of our commitment to creativity. Through these events, we aim to engage with the community and reflect the collaborative spirit that defines KCA.”

During the celebrations, all areas of the Centre—including artist studios, the art gallery, classrooms, museum, art shop, and the Urmila Kailash Black Box—will be open to the public, offering an immersive experience for visitors to explore and appreciate KCA’s artistic contributions over the past four decades.

Kindly visit BILKULONLINE You Tube Channel and Subscribe. Thanks. Link for this story below:

https://youtu.be/ktBBqF4BOAQ