Marengo CIMS Hospital Launches State-of-the-Art Obesity & Wellness Centre to Combat Rising Obesity and Metabolic Disorders

Centre Offers Comprehensive, Personalized Care to Tackle Obesity, Diabetes, and Related Health Challenges

Ahmedabad, Nov 14: Marengo CIMS Hospital has launched its cutting-edge Obesity & Wellness Centre, a dedicated facility aimed at addressing the rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and metabolic disorders in Gujarat. This advanced healthcare facility represents a crucial step forward in providing specialized care for individuals struggling with obesity, which has become a pressing health concern in urban India.

Personalized Care for Long-Term Health and Wellness

The Obesity & Wellness Centre brings together a team of highly experienced specialists to offer personalized treatment plans tailored to the individual needs of each patient. The multidisciplinary team includes prominent experts such as Dr. Vivek Patel (Consultant Endocrinologist), Dr. Rikin M. Shah (Scope-Certified Obesity Specialist), Dr. Abhilash Chokshi (Consultant Laparoscopic Surgeon), and gastroenterologists Dr. Bhavesh Thakkar, Dr. Rajeevkumar Bansal, and Dr. Nilesh Toke. Together, they aim to provide comprehensive care that addresses both the physical and metabolic aspects of obesity, helping patients achieve long-term health goals.

Dr. Vivek Patel, Consultant Endocrinologist at Marengo CIMS Hospital, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, saying, “We are excited to launch the Obesity & Wellness Centre at Marengo CIMS Hospital. Our mission is to provide specialized, compassionate care for individuals dealing with obesity, diabetes, and metabolic disorders. Through evidence-based treatments and personalized plans, we aim to empower our patients to achieve healthier, more fulfilling lives.”

Combatting the Obesity Epidemic in Gujarat

The rising prevalence of obesity in Gujarat has become a growing public health concern, driven by urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, and poor dietary habits. Nearly 70% of the urban population in Gujarat is reported to be overweight. Obesity is a key risk factor for numerous chronic health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers.

Dr. Rikin Shah, a Consultant Medicine Scope Certified Obesity Specialist, emphasized the centre’s commitment to addressing these issues with a holistic approach, stating, “At the Obesity & Wellness Centre, our mission is to offer a comprehensive and patient-centred approach to tackling obesity and its related health challenges. Obesity is a complex, multifactorial condition, and effective treatment goes beyond just weight loss. We combine advanced medical interventions, personalized diet and exercise plans, and continuous lifestyle support to help our patients achieve sustainable results.”

Comprehensive Services for Obesity and Related Health Conditions

The centre provides a range of services, including:

Diagnosis and Root Cause Analysis: Specialized assessments to identify underlying factors contributing to obesity and metabolic disorders.

Management of Obesity Complications: Treatment for obesity-related conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and joint issues.

Nutritional Support: Dietary counselling and personalized diet plans designed by expert nutritionists.

Exercise and Fitness Guidance: Customized physical activity routines to support weight loss and overall health.

Bariatric Surgery: Counselling for those who may benefit from surgical weight loss options.

Post-Weight Loss Care: Long-term support to help patients maintain their weight loss and prevent relapse.

Dr. Abhilash Choksi, Consultant Laparoscopic General Surgeon, highlighted the importance of comprehensive care in managing obesity, saying, “This centre will be a critical resource for patients needing comprehensive obesity and metabolic disorder management. With advanced treatment options and a multidisciplinary team, we aim to offer personalized care plans that cater to each patient’s unique needs, enhancing their overall quality of life.”

A Step Towards Addressing a Global Health Crisis

The Obesity & Wellness Centre aims to make a significant impact in a region where obesity rates have been rising sharply. According to a recent study, obesity in Gujarat increased by 149% among men and 121.6% among women between 1990 and 2016. The rise of lifestyle diseases due to unhealthy habits is contributing to this alarming trend.

Gaurav Rekhi, Regional Director for the West, emphasized the hospital’s commitment to tackling this growing health issue, stating, “The Obesity and Wellness Centre was established as part of our dedication to tackling the rising health issues linked to obesity. Our goal is to offer individuals comprehensive and compassionate care as they work toward restoring their health and well-being. Through innovative treatment options and a patient-centred approach, we strive to empower our community to take charge of their health and create lasting, positive changes.”

The World Obesity Federation reports that India has the third-highest percentage of obese individuals globally, with nearly 70 million people affected by obesity. Marengo CIMS Hospital’s new Obesity & Wellness Centre provides a much-needed resource to address this growing crisis with advanced medical care and long-term health strategies.

Marengo CIMS Hospital is a leading healthcare facility in Ahmedabad, known for its commitment to delivering high-quality medical care with a patient-centered approach. The launch of the Obesity & Wellness Centre is part of the hospital’s ongoing efforts to address some of the most pressing health challenges in the region, offering state-of-the-art services and expert care for patients struggling with obesity and metabolic disorders.

